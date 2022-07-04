Fashion Accessories Market Size, Revenue and Global Forecast 2022-2029 | High Consumer Demand for Fashion Accessories to Fuel Industry Growth

Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in fashion accessories market report are Louis Vuitton SE (LVHM), Capri Holdings Limited, Hermes International S.A., Kering, Hennes & Mauritz AB, CHANEL International B.V., Rolex S.A., Uniqlo Co. Ltd., Cartier International SNC, Adidas AG, Audemas Piguet Holdings SA, and other players profiled

Pune,India, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fashion accessories market size is likely to witness striking growth in the forthcoming years. The growing attraction towards luxurious lifestyles coupled with increasing purchasing power is expected to support market growth significantly. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report titled, “Fashion Accessories Market, 2022-2029”.

According to the report, various factors are propelling the growth of the fashion accessories market. For instance, the increasing population is getting more aware and conscious about their appearance. Fashion accessories like eyewear, jewelry, eyewear, etc., are trendy among millennials and fashion influencers.

COVID-19 Impact-

The coronavirus pandemic has inflicted a moderate impact on the market. The closure of plants and manufacturing units has hindered the production levels. The closure of retail stores and shopping malls has declines the sales and revenues of businesses operating in the market. However, online shopping activities have increased during the lockdown restrictions. This has surged the sales of luxury apparel and other accessories. The market is anticipated to gain swift traction post-pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fashion-accessories-market-104269

Fashion Accessories Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Louis Vuitton SE (LVHM), Capri Holdings Limited, Hermes International S.A., Kering, Hennes & Mauritz AB, CHANEL International B.V., Rolex S.A., Uniqlo Co. Ltd., Cartier International SNC, Adidas AG, Audemas Piguet Holdings SA Fashion Accessories Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the fashion accessories market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Louis Vuitton SE (LVHM)

Capri Holdings Limited

Hermes International S.A.

Kering

Hennes & Mauritz AB

CHANEL International B.V.

Rolex S.A.

Uniqlo Co. Ltd.

Cartier International SNC

Adidas AG

Audemas Piguet Holdings SA

Story continues

Drivers & Restraints-



High Consumer Demand for Fashion Accessories to Fuel Market Growth

With changing consumer preferences, companies are launching specialized products in order to solidify their foothold in the market. For instance, Nike Inc. utilized its innovative split-toe sneaker technology in traditional sneakers. This enabled them to introduce the ISPA product line of custom sneakers. Such innovations in product offerings are expected to support market growth significantly.

Additionally, increasing consumer demand for luxurious, fashionable, and high-quality products like jewelry, footwear, clothing, etc., are expected to fuel the market growth. Increasing infrastructural facilities like clothing stores and fashion wearable stores are expected to augment the market growth in the upcoming years. As per the U.S. Department of Commerce, United States has observed a rise in the total number of accessory and clothing stores. The numbers rose from 15,564 to 17,403, in July 2020, within a month.

However, the high costs of these fashion accessories are likely to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights-



Europe to Gain the Largest Share in Global Market

Key players like Hennes & Mauritz AB and Louis Vuitton SE present in Europe propel consumption and complement market growth. High consumer demand due to high consumer expenditure on accessory products and clothing and high-income group population living in countries like France, the U.K., and Germany are expected to help Europe gain the largest portion in the global fashion accessories market share. As per the data issues by the UK Fashion and Textile Association, consumers in the UK shelled out approximately $84,684.40 million on household textiles, carpet products, and clothing & accessories in 2018.

The growing e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific is expected to foster market growth. Increasing penetration of companies like Flipkart, Amazon, etc., is expected to help Asia Pacific gain considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Additionally, high consumption rates of fashion footwear in economies like India and China are expected to propel the fashion accessories market growth.

Segmentation-

Based on product type, the market divides into watches, apparel, wallets & handbags, footwear, etc. On the basis of end-user, the market fragments into unisex, kids, men, and women. Based on distribution channels, the market segments into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, etc. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fashion-accessories-market-104269

Fashion Accessories Market Size Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Fashion Accessories market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Fashion Accessories market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fashion Accessories market?

Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

What growth opportunities might arise in the Fashion Accessories industry in the years to come?

What are the most significant challenges that the Fashion Accessories market could face in the future?

Who are the leading companies on the Fashion Accessories market?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Fashion Accessories market?

Competitive Landscape-

Acquisitions & Mergers to be Key Growth Strategies

The market is highly competitive and consists of major players operating at regional and global levels. These players are focusing primarily on providing impeccable, high-quality, opulent products. These players are also focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc. For instance, Capri Holdings Limited acquired Gianni Versace S.r. L in September 2018 in order to expand its business in the U.S. market.

Industry Developments-

November 2019: Vince Holding Corp. acquired Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands of Kellwood Apparel LLC. The acquisition will help the company to expand its presence in the US.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/fashion-accessories-market-104269

Report Coverage-

The report provides a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the prospected market.

The report provides in-depth information on the COVID-19 impact and emphasizes growth strategies.

The report provides information on the threat, opportunities, drivers, and key trends in the market.

The report emphasizes the competitive landscape of the prospected market.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Luxury Apparels Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Luxury Clothes Market Size, Share, Trend and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



