Fashion chain Ted Baker to consider wave of store closures

The American backer of Ted Baker has begun exploring a radical shake-up that could result in substantial store closures and job losses.

Authentic Brands, which rescued the fashion chain two years ago amid mounting losses, is close to appointing experts to oversee a restructuring as it seeks to significantly reduce a punishing rent bill on scores of Ted Baker’s UK high street stores.

The retailer has hundreds of stores and concessions around the world, of which somewhere between 80 and 90 are in Britain.

It is believed consultants at Teneo are favourites to lead the negotiations following a beauty parade of advisers that included Begbies Traynor and another unnamed firm.

“Ted Baker is one of the few big high street retailers that is yet to reset rents to reflect current market rates. It is hugely over-rented,” a City source said.

Authentic Brands, founded by retail turnaround specialist Jamie Salter, owns nearly 40 fashion, sportswear and celebrity brands, including Reebok and a majority stake in David Beckham’s business empire. The bulk of its nearly $30bn of annual turnover comes from licensees that pay royalties to use its brands.

Authentic swooped on Ted Baker in a £211m deal in late 2022 following a series of profit warnings, accounting issues, and the abrupt departure of founder Ray Kelvin. It retained the ownership of its brand and intellectual property, then appointed Dutch company AARC to run Ted Baker’s stores in the UK and Europe.

However, on Friday Authentic said it had severed ties with AARC because it had failed to “meet its financial obligations”.

The company said: “We have removed a licensing partner after it failed to inject promised funding into the business. A new independent board will explore all options…in consultation with us, key stakeholders and where necessary advisers. No decisions have been made.”

One of the cost-saving measures that Authentic is expected to look at in detail is a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), which enables struggling high street businesses to jettison expensive leases and abandon branches, or to secure large rent reductions that put sites on a more sustainable footing.

Such a move usually requires the majority approval of landlords and other major creditors. Though unpopular, most are approved because the alternative is often insolvency.

CVAs have been used by some of the best known names in retail over the years, including Philip Green’s Arcadia empire, Debenhams, House of Fraser and New Look. Restaurant chains have also increasingly turned to them, with chains including Jamie’s Italian and Byron Burger enacting CVAs.

