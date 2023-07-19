Fashion designer puts upgraded North Jersey home on the market for $13.75 million

A Gilded Age mansion restored by an icon of the hip-hop era, "Stronghold" is a standout in the Somerset Hills.

Listed in June for $13.75 million, the nearly 140-year-old Bernardsville home was modernized this century by its current owners, fashion designer Marc Ecko and his wife Allison Rojas, who bought the property in 2005.

The home features roughly 20,000 square feet of living space encased in rough-cut stone. It sits on 32 acres in New Jersey's glamorous horse country and started its life as a ritzy summer retreat.

Built in 1886, 450 Claremont Road's original owners were New Yorkers: lawyer and banker James Coleman Drayton and his wife Charlotte Augusta Astor of the intercontinentally exalted Astor family. A power couple like few others, the duo's relationship was the subject of much speculation in high society and in the press. It started with their unexpected engagement.

The 1886 mansion at 450 Claremont Rd. in Bernardsville has been shaped by three famous owners: New York lawyer and banker James Coleman Drayton, Prudential Financial founder John F. Dryden and New Jersey born fashion mogul Marc Ecko.

"When about 20 years old, New York Society was startled by the announcement of [Astor's] marriage to J. Coleman Drayton," The New York Times wrote in Astor's 1920 obituary. "There were many suitors possessed of greater fortunes, but Drayton won against all his rivals."

The curiosity surrounding their relationship reached new heights at 450 Claremont, where Astor carried on an affair with Paterson-native Hallett Alsop Borrowe that tore the couple apart and spurred Drayton to sell the estate in late 1892. A sportsman who in 1890 founded The Somerset Kennels to raise beagles, Drayton called the home "Crow's Foot."

Located at one of the highest points in Bernardsville, 450 Claremont's trademark feature could be the crow's nest that offers uninterrupted views of the 32-acre estate. The vantage point sits atop a five-story stone tower backboned by a modern steel staircase. Each level has its own purpose, said listing agent Jill Turpin of Turpin Realtors. The upper floors include a bar and lounge with tin ceilings and an observatory turned meditation room.

The 1886 mansion at 450 Claremont Rd. in Bernardsville has been shaped by three famous owners: New York lawyer and banker James Coleman Drayton, Prudential Financial founder John F. Dryden and New Jersey born fashion mogul Marc Ecko.

The home's transformation under the Eckos has been remarkable, Turpin said.

"I've never seen anything like what the Eckos have done to this home," she said. "It's whimsical. They took something that was very serious in design and brought in a modern quality that's not austere but comfortable."

A modern success story, Ecko dropped out of Rutgers pharmacy school to launch his Eckō Unltd. fashion label in 1993. Focused on graffiti-inspired streetwear, the brand was embraced by the hip-hop community and set the foundation for Ecko's Complex media empire. Ecko, who grew up in Lakewood, purchased the home at age 33; two years after he and Rojas were married. Together they turned a cold castle into an inviting family home, Turpin said.

The 22-room home took about seven years to restore and modernize for the Eckos. Architect Alan Wanzenberg and designer Oliver N. Carter helped with the tweaks. The entry was opened up with a rotunda reaching the second floor. Other spaces were reconfigured for the expanded dining room and a two-story family room. The pool area was constructed.

The 1886 mansion at 450 Claremont Rd. in Bernardsville has been shaped by three famous owners: New York lawyer and banker James Coleman Drayton, Prudential Financial founder John F. Dryden and New Jersey born fashion mogul Marc Ecko.

The changes continued an evolution of the home started by its third owner, John F. Dryden. Born and raised in New England, Dryden reached a staggering level of wealth after moving to Newark in 1973 and starting Prudential Financial Inc. two years later. Dyrden bought the estate in 1899 from New York lawyer Thatcher M. Adams. He then tapped neighbor George Browne Post to transform it into a castle.

More: Photos: Chester home designed by NJ architect with troubled past on sale for $2.3 million

A Civil War veteran, Post designed the New York Stock Exchange Building, the former New York Times building on Park Row and the old New York World Building, once the tallest building in New York City. He also prepared the original designs and various alterations to 450 Claremont through 1916.

Fashion designer Marc Ecko holds the baseball hit by San Francisco Giants Barry Bonds for his record-breaking 756th home during Ecko’s appearance on the NBC “Today” television program in New York on Sept. 26, 2007. The ball was presented to the Hall of Fame Tuesday night.Richard Drew, File | Associated Press

Under Dryden, the home's terraces and expansive semi-circular portico were added. Enclosed by glass panels and centered around a fountain, the portico now serves as a solarium clad with mosaic tiles.

Away from the main residence, Dryden, who became a U.S. Senator in 1902, added a carriage house since developed into a three-bedroom home with a pool and a five-car garage. The house, 33 Dryden Road, sits on its own 10-acre lot and is included with the asking price.

As Dryden's summer retreat, the estate he renamed "Stronghold" required a staff of 50 to maintain the grounds, run the residence and tend to the farm. Like many Gilded Age super mansions, the estate became too much for Dryden's heir to maintain amid the Great Recession. It fell into disrepair. Like other Gilded Age super mansions, it was then sold on the cheap and converted into a school.

Two of America's largest mansions are in NJ. See where they are today

From 1940 until 1995, the estate was Miss Gill’s School, now relocated and renamed Gill St. Bernard’s. It then returned to private ownership under two separate owners who spent millions to convert its historic structures into a 21st-century estate. Modern touches in the rough-cut brownstone castle include integrated climate control, heated floors and smart home controls. Outside the castle is a pool with a cedar-sided pool house and a full-size basketball court added by the school.

Even with the changes, 450 Claremont has retained many original touches. Most of the Tiffany glass, wainscoting, stenciled beams, and intricate wood floors are original, Turpin said. Newer installations were meant to recreate the old feel, she added. Pops of color in the home mainly come from furniture and wall coverings and treatments.

More: Pre-Revolutionary home where famous actors lived is on market for $4.975M. See inside

The home has five half baths and eight full baths, including one in the primary suite clad in black, gold and white marble. That bathroom also has dual showers, a steam sauna and a freestanding marble bathtub. There are seven bedrooms. Four have fireplaces.

The chef’s kitchen features marble counters and a butler’s pantry. The home's parlor used to be its ballroom, and is all original, Turpin said, from its floor-to-celling limestone hearth to its Tiffany light fixtures hanging from stenciled beams.

The 1886 mansion at 450 Claremont Rd. in Bernardsville has been shaped by three famous owners: New York lawyer and banker James Coleman Drayton, Prudential Financial founder John F. Dryden and New Jersey born fashion mogul Marc Ecko.

"They were so respectful in this renovation," Turpin said of the Eckos. "It's just brilliant what they've done."

A love affair lead to the home's sale

The Draytons married in 1879 and divorced in 1896, nearly five years after Drayton wrote an open letter published in London newspapers accusing Astor of an affair with Borrowe, a Bernardsville neighbor, The Journal (New York, N.Y.) reported in 1896.

Astor and Borrowe, a Paterson native six years her junior, were reported to have met frequently at Crow's Foot when Drayton was out of town and at the married couple's Manhattan home when he wasn't.

A private matter turned public, the affair was fodder for gossip. To escape the spotlight and attempt to reconcile, the couple were encouraged by Astor's mother, preeminent New York socialite Caroline Schermerhorn Astor, to move to England.

However, soon after arriving, Drayton and two detectives walked in on Astor and Borrowe having lunch at a London hotel, The Journal and others reported.

Drayton's demand for "a reparation" in the form of a Parisian duel created a press frenzy that escalated when Borrowe allied with experienced English dualist Harvey Vane Milbank. Regardless of the fervor for it, the duel never took place. And Astor and Borrowe never married as many in the press predicted.

Just weeks after demanding the duel in early 1892, Drayton and Borrowe left for New York on the same steamship. That fall, Drayton filed for a divorce and then sold the Bernardsville estate. Astor - then disinherited by her father for carrying on with the affair - stayed in England and married George Ogilvy Haig of the Haig whisky company. Borrowe eventually joined Theodore Roosevelt's Cuban Rough Riders and later earned a French medal of honor in World War I.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Fashion designer lists North Jersey home for $13.75 million