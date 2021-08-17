'Fashion industry has been playing lip service' to sustainability: Allbirds co-founder

Allbirds is challenging its competitors in the apparel space to do much better on the sustainable clothing front.

"Certainly in the five years we have been around we have seen an acceleration from the rest of the industry toward the environment and sustainability, which is a fantastic thing. But, we have to move faster," said Allbirds co-founder and co-CEO Tim Brown on Yahoo Finance Live. "This is the problem of our generation and the fashion industry has been playing lip service to this for a long time. So now we all need to work faster and better towards the goal of making net-zero products."

The company, known for its simply designed, sustainable footwear, is putting its money where its mouth is.

On Tuesday, Allbirds revealed its first performance collection dubbed the "Natural Run" apparel line. Two years in the making, the line of tank tops, leggings and shorts is made from Eucalyptus Tree fiber and merino wool. The line's carbon footprint is also clearly labeled.

Allbirds points out most performance apparel lines are polyester-based, which is an oil-based derivative. The company says the line will help it reach its goal of having 75% of its products made from sustainable materials by 2025.

"I think the consumer is starting to demand that businesses and manufacturers in every sector make products that are more environmentally thoughtful and apparel is no different. Synthetic materials are not the future. This transformation to natural is just beginning," says Brown.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: A general view of the atmosphere at Allbirds Conscious Consumerism event on Black Friday on November 29, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Allbirds' new product line comes as chatter that the company may IPO later this year heats up. The company's last capital raise was in September 2020 — Allbirds obtained $100 million, valuing the company at about $1.6 billion.

Brown is open to being a public company, but it's not a done deal.

"We have always imagined that one day we might be [a public company], but no updates there," Brown told Yahoo Finance Live. "We are keeping our head down at the moment."

Story continues

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit