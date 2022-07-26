U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.50
    -11.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,843.00
    -124.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,307.50
    -47.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.40
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.45
    +1.75 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.50
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.56
    +0.23 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0224
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    +0.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5260
    -0.1400 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,073.29
    -841.98 (-3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.92
    -22.58 (-4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.65
    +42.35 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

The Fashion Kingdom, an Egyptian fashion e-commerce startup, raises $2.6M in seed funding

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

The Fashion Kingdom (TFK), an Egyptian e-commerce marketplace for fashion, beauty and home accessories items, announced today that it has raised $2.6 million in seed funding led by CVentures, a corporate venture capital firm based in Egypt. A15, an early-stage VC in the MENA region that has backed the likes of Esaal, Paymob and Helios Investment Partners subsidiary, TPay, made a follow-on investment, according to TFK.

Fadi Antaki, co-founder and CEO of TFK, founded the company in January 2020 with Marianne Simaika and Karim Abd El Kader. They launched the e-commerce platform six months later. Antaki is also a general partner at A15. Antaki noticed a need for a platform that sold fashion products with fast deliveries, different payment methods, and a recommendation feature in Egypt. This opportunity made the chief executive tap into the knowledge he acquired as a kid born into a family with a long history in the apparel business to launch TFK.

“We established the company pre-COVID. And at the time, we saw a big gap or maybe a lack of focus on a place dedicated to selling fashion products, recommendations for what to wear, quick deliveries, and different payment methods. There wasn’t anyone focused on this, especially in fashion,” said Antaki.

TFK deals with a range of products--shoes, beauty products, personal care, accessories, home fashion, etc.--that cater to different demographics. The platform helps local and international brands grow their sales online through their curated marketplace that provides an omnichannel experience to customers: a place where shoppers can find all their fashion needs and exchange products when needed.

There are over 200 brands on the TFK platform, growing 10-15% month-over-month. It has more than 150,000 customers; every month, about 40% of its sales come from returning customers.

Not only does the platform enlist products of all these brands for customers’ viewing and buying pleasure, but it also provides ancillary services to them. TFK provides a virtual fitting room that helps brands get accustomed to their customers’ sizes and recommend outfits to customers for different occasions. Also, its “360-degree value proposition” for brands involves offering a one-stop-shop solution covering operations, co-marketing, and digital content creation services.

“Earlier this year, we found that one of the most important areas we thought we needed to focus on was the brand. There are good quality and price brands that don’t have the know-how to sell online. They need a lot of support in operation, fulfillment, warehousing, and digital production and photography,” the CEO said. “So besides selling their products, we help them with the different aspects that would then be able to sell well online, whether supporting the operation or the marketing side. And for us, it’s not just about reselling their products but also going in as their digital partners.”

The fashion e-commerce platform makes revenue via the traditional model where it counts a mark-up to products and a consignment model where it takes a commission. Supporting revenue streams come from additional services it provides to the brands, such as photography and marketing. The company’s total sales volume grew 3x from April 2021 to April 2022, Antaki confirmed.

In 2021, the global fashion e-commerce market value was nearly $700 billion. By the end of 2022, it is expected to surpass that figure and reach around $1.2 trillion in three years. According to Statista, the total addressable market in Egypt is about $4.2 billion. With no clear market leader in Egypt’s fashion e-commerce space, Antaki says his company is set to become one and stay ahead of players such as DressCode, Brantu, and Gahez because of its edge with brands.

“We have two main differentiators. One is the omnichannel experience. The second is not only being a reseller but rather being a partner to brands and helping them become sustainable and even grow their business through our platform and other services that we can provide,” he said.

Other investors in the round include Lotus Capital, Raba Capital, Sunny Side Venture Partners, Foundation Ventures, The Cairo Angels, and fashion industry veterans such as Paul Antaki and Nasser Chourbag.

Per the company’s statement, TFK will use the investment to accelerate its growth, build scalable technology and grow its team, whose female employees comprise 43% of the entire workforce and 50% of the company’s managers. “We intend to fill in the needs in terms of talent, build our technology, optimize our operation, and end-customer experience. So basically, using the funds in tech, talent, and operations,” the CEO added.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Crisis of confidence stifles China's economic recovery

    Chinese beef hotpot restaurant chain Baheli, which makes only a third of the revenue it earned before the COVID-19 pandemic, has no intention to resume its expansion, even if authorities bring new infections to zero. The problem, founder Lin Haiping says, is that consumers would not regain their confidence in a hurry, as China's stubborn pursuit of its "zero-COVID" strategy, against a global trend of living with the virus, has upended their lives. "All business plans are postponed," said Lin, who opened his first restaurant in 2008 in the southern city of Shantou and quickly expanded to almost 200 outlets across China before closing down a quarter of them due to COVID.

  • Thousands of jobseekers queue at Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, hoping for fat sign-on bonus as iPhone production season looms

    Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group is stepping up hiring at its Shenzhen factories, including fatter bonuses to lure jobseekers ahead of peak production season for new iPhone models. At Foxconn's Shenzhen campus in the Longhua district, thousands of jobseekers lined up at the recruitment and training centre gate to register on Monday afternoon, despite the sweltering heat and strict Covid-19 rules. Hundreds of jobseekers arrived in shuttle buses and cars, provided by several recruitment age

  • U.S. watchdogs scrutinise UBS over staff messaging

    U.S. regulators are looking into whether UBS Group properly documented communications among staff as part of a wider probe of the sector, the Swiss bank said in notes to its second-quarter results on Tuesday. Last year, Reuters reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was looking into whether Wall Street banks have been adequately documenting employees' work-related communications, such as text messages and emails, during the work-from-home period of the pandemic. In December, the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined J.P. Morgan Securities $200 million for "widespread" failures to preserve staff communications on personal mobile devices, messaging apps like Whatsapp, and emails.

  • Walmart, Target, and tech stocks decline in after-hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre examines the movements in retail and tech stocks in after-hours trading, in additional to looking at the U.S. dollar.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Sundial Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Details of the Share Consolidation

    Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce all of the resolutions put to holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the reconvened annual and special meeting held virtually today (the "Meeting") were passed. The Meeting was originally held on July 21, 2022, and was adjourned, without any business being considered, due to a lack of quorum. Under the by-laws of the Company and the interim order granted by the C

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey

  • Microsoft earnings: What to expect from the company's fourth-quarter results

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley previews Microsoft's Q4 earnings report.

  • Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’

    The wealthier subset of American society is tapping their securities-backed credit lines to buy up assets priced cheap in today’s markets.

  • Energy analyst: ‘We are in the midst of a major global gas and power crisis’

    Francisco Blanch, Bank of America Head of Global Commodities and Derivatives Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global energy markets, the outlook for oil prices, and how the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war are affecting Europe's energy supply.

  • Here are the top 5 energy stocks, according to Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs on Monday picked five top stocks of ahead of their quarterly earnings, saying that it keeps a "constructive" view on the sector thanks to cash flows and valuations, among other highlights.

  • Walmart Tumbles as Discounts Spur New Cut to Profit Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. cut its profit outlook again in a surprise warning weeks ahead of its earnings report, sending retailer shares tumbling and raising new questions about US consumers’ ability to sustain their voracious spending habits with inflation at a four-decade high. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected,

  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    NXP (NXPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.82% and 1.15%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Newmont reports earnings miss amid rising gold mining costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Alphabet Q2 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    In its latest quarter, the tech titan shocked the market by posting a 4.6% bottom-line miss.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sal

  • Yardeni Says S&P 500 Has Already Bottomed, Sees No Hard Landing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting and Big Tech earnings later this week, Ed Yardeni has some words of comfort: the worst has passed for this bear market. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJIn the view

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.