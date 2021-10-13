U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,348.75
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,296.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,721.50
    +68.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.70
    +6.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.22
    -0.42 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.00
    +14.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    +0.39 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.41
    -0.59 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5480
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,813.44
    -2,416.34 (-4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,302.33
    -30.44 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.06
    -7.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Fashion Retailer SportSpar.de Dramatically Increases Order Fulfillment Productivity with Descartes Ecommerce Warehouse Management System

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announces that the German fashion retailer SportSpar.de has increased its ability to ship customer orders by 500% without increasing resources using Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solution (WMS). The move from manual single-order-fulfillment to technology-based highly efficient and optimized multi-order-picking processes dramatically boosted the retailer’s number of shipments per day.

"We mainly sell remaining stock and previous year's collections of well-known brands and have successfully placed ourselves in a niche with this business model," says Aleksandr Borisenko, one of the two founders and Managing Directors of SportSpar.de. "Early on, we realized that our manual, inefficient order fulfillment processes were limiting growth. Descartes’ automated fulfillment processes work well, are simple, and can help us expand our product catalogue as much as we want. Since implementation, we’ve scaled our processes, purchased a higher number of products and shipped substantially more customer orders."

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce shipping and fulfillment suite, the Descartes ecommerce WMS solution helps direct-to-consumer brands, ecommerce retailers, and traditional retailers rapidly scale while providing a remarkable end-customer experience. The solution helps ensure that clients can ship on time, ship the right items, do not oversell existing inventory, and have transparency into warehouse operations. The Descartes ecommerce WMS solution is pre-integrated to major ecommerce platforms to accelerate implementation and time-to-value. Order information is automatically available, and fulfillment is managed via mobile device-based workflows.

"We’re very pleased to have supported SportSpar.de in the successful expansion of their business,” said Dirk Haschke, VP & General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. "Our solution offers flexible and scalable processes that take retailers' ecommerce warehouse performance to the next level. The deployment at SportSpar.de is an excellent example of how system-supported, automated order fulfillment enables ecommerce companies to gain control of their operations, improve productivity and grow successfully."

About Sportspar GmbH

Founded in 2010, Sportspar GmbH has grown from a small marketplace retailer to one of Germany's leading retailers in the ecommerce fashion industry. From the beginning, the twin brothers Aleksandr and Jevgenij Borisenko have been at the helm of this company. In 2018, the first of the now 6 international online-shops went live, and more countries will follow. To drive the company's growth, the target groups "ladies" and "children" will be additionally aimed at in the future. Furthermore, the product range is being expanded with self-produced items that could not be offered so far. More information can be found at https://www.sportspar.com/.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Global Media Contact
Andra Schaz
Tel: +49 (0)89 961 60 61 66
aschaz@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom including potential efficiency gains and potential productivity improvements; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burni

  • Tesla sees increase in Chinese vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's latest EV delivieries numbers in China.&nbsp;

  • Oil Refiners Have Gotten a Boost from the Power Crunch. It Won’t Last.

    "There's some fears around what happens later in the winter,” says Citi analyst Prashant Rao.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • Breaking down Apple’s odds for a pause on App Store changes  

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan breaks down Apple’s move to halt court-ordered App Store changes in Epic Games feud.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce

  • EQT CEO says pipelines, LNG could help ease global energy crisis

    The global energy crisis may be taking place far from the Pittsburgh region, but the CEO of the country's largest natural gas producer says part of the answer is close to home.

  • Coal Rises to Record in China as Floods Keep Supply Tight

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic surge in coal prices in China is beginning to cool as top production hubs recover from the impact of floods, signaling a reprieve in the nation’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kil

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Apple’s Balancing Act in China Gets Trickier During Xi’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In less than a year, China has upended the world’s largest internet sphere, throwing its biggest players from Alibaba to Tencent into a tailspin with a storm of regulatory measures to loosen their stranglehold over data and content. Yet Apple Inc., the largest of them all and an American icon, has sailed through mostly unscathed.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Li

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Kroger entering two new regions with newest Ocado centers

    Kroger Co. is entering two new regions of the country with its latest round of Ocado automated fulfillment center expansion.

  • Oil falls on concerns of faltering economic growth to hit demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged down on Wednesday on concerns that oil demand growth will fall as major economies suffer through inflation and supply chain issues though surging prices for power generation fuel such as coal and natural gas limited losses. Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.18 a barrel at 0830 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 23 cents or 0.2% to $80.41 a barrel.

  • Amazon extends remote work indefinitely for certain employees

    Julie Hyman gives her take on Amazon’s decision to provide flexibility for corporate workers as they extend remote work indefinitely. Watch as Julie Hyman discusses the impact of the work from home format.

  • Glaxo Stock Jumps as Private-Equity Firms Reportedly Circle Consumer Unit

    The London-listed drugmaker is working to spin off its consumer healthcare business—a joint venture with Pfizer— and is preparing for a separate listing.