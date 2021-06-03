U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Fashion wholesale marketplace Joor opens China office

Rita Liao
·1 min read

Joor, an online marketplace that connects fashion brands and retailers around the world, has opened its first China office in downtown Shanghai as it eyes growth in the region.

The 11-year-old New York-based company works as a virtual showroom for brands, which traditionally would meet with their retail partners in physical venues to showcase the latest collections. With Joor, showrooms become live videos, a feature that has no doubt proven useful during COVID-19.

The company also gives brands a set of data tools to analyze their sales that can inform future productions. For buyers, the benefits are similar -- they are able to see which brand or product is trending and make better forecasts.

The expansion into China follows a robust year for Joor in APAC and the opening of its offices in Melbourne and Tokyo. Joor's wholesale volume ordered by retailers in the region grew 139% year-over-year in 2021, and wholesale volume for APAC-based brands was up 419%, the company said in an announcement.

"The establishment of JOOR Shanghai will allow us to provide frictionless wholesale management to the range of fine brands and retailers across the country," said Joor's CEO Kristin Savilia in a statement. "It builds on our existing leadership position in North America and Europe, and we expect continued expansion across the Asia-Pacific region."

Joor's marketplace boasts more than 12,500 brands and over 325,000 retailers around the world to date. The company has raised over $35 million in funding, according to its disclosed rounds. Its investors include venture capital firms Battery Ventures and Canaan Partners as well as the 71-year-old Japanese trading house Itochu.

Online Fashion Marketplace JOOR Raises $15M In Series B Funding

  • NUE Life Health raises $3.3M for its psychedelics-meets-tech mental wellness platform

    NUE Life Health, a telemedine startup in the USA, is developing what it describes as a “next-generation mental wellness solution” employing treatments such as psychedelic-assisted therapies, combined with a graph database-driven app. The Miami-based startup has raised a $3.3m Seed round from investors including Jack Abraham (Atomic Ventures, Hims), Shervin Pishevar (Shervin Pishevar (formerly of Sherpa Ventures, UBER), Martin Varsavsky (Prelude Fertility, Overture), and Jon Oringer (Shutterstock, Pareto Holdings), James Bailey (a capstone supporter of the Multidisciplinary Assoc.

  • LeoLabs raises $65M Series B for its satellite monitoring and collision detection service

    Low Earth orbit is full of stuff: not only bits of debris and junk, but also satellites — the number of which is growing rapidly alongside the decreasing cost of launch. This can occasionally pose a problem for satellite providers, whose valuable spacecraft run the risk of colliding with other satellites, or with the many thousands of other objects in orbit. LeoLabs uses ground-based phased array radars – one in Alaska, one in Texas, two in New Zealand and two in Costa Rica – to monitor low Earth orbit, and to track and measure any object that flies through its observational area.

  • In-person work is back, and New Stand just raised $40M to help ease the transition

    One company that is out to ease the pain of millions of employees leaving the comfy confines of their homes and losing the convenience of conducting meetings in nice tops and sweatpants has just raised new funding to help it advance on its goals. New York-based New Stand announced it has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Brookfield Property Group, one of the largest commercial real estate owners in the United States. New Stand is a clever take on the “newsstand” concept.

  • Huarong Peers Tell Beijing They’re Worried About Dollar Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of China’s largest bad-debt managers have told the banking regulator they’re concerned about losing access to the dollar bond market in the wake of turmoil at China Huarong Asset Management Co., according to people familiar with the matter.China Cinda Asset Management Co. and China Orient Asset Management Co. recently conveyed their concerns to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.While

  • U.S. Supreme Court limits reach of federal computer fraud law

    -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday limited the type of conduct that can be prosecuted under a federal computer fraud law, overturning a former Georgia police officer's conviction for misusing a government database to investigate whether a purported local stripper was an undercover cop. The justices, in a 6-3 decision authored by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, sided with former Cumming, Georgia police sergeant Nathan Van Buren in an appeal of his conviction under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, reversing a lower court ruling that had upheld a jury verdict against him.

  • Ex-UK education czar decries "half-hearted'' schools effort

    Britain risks failing hundreds of thousands of young people with its “half-hearted” effort to bolster schools after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the former education recovery chief who resigned over the government’s funding announcement. Kevan Collins criticized the 1.4 billion pound ($2 billion) education recovery fund that was announced Wednesday, describing it as a fraction of what is needed to meet the scale of the challenge. “The package of support announced yesterday falls far short of what is needed,” Collins wrote Thursday in the Times of London.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Aces the Sporty Chic Aesthetic in a Sweat Skirt Set & These Celebrity Favorite Sneakers

    Emily Ratajkowski has given the loungewear trend a girly twist.

  • Global equities edge higher on hopes of U.S. jobs data

    Global equities markets firmed on Wednesday ahead of key U.S. economic data due later in the week as investors weighed inflation concerns and a fresh surge in so-called "meme stocks." Oil prices hit the highest level in more than a year on lift from a decision by OPEC and allies to stick to the plan to gradually restore supply, along with the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. Wall Street's main indexes ended the session mixed after erasing earlier gains near midday trading led by a jump in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, which nearly doubled in price on Wednesday.

  • China Digs Deep Into Its Currency Toolkit to Manage Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s central bank pulls back from direct intervention in its currency market, officials are reverting to old tools to manage the yuan.Authorities on Wednesday said they granted an additional $10 billion for funds to invest in securities overseas, bumping the capital-outflow quota to a record $147 billion. On Monday, the People’s Bank of China said lenders will need to hold more foreign currencies in reserve, a move that will reduce the supply of the dollar onshore. Officials

  • Yandex, VTB and partners team up to produce servers in Russia

    Russian internet group Yandex on Thursday signed an agreement with state-owned VTB Bank and other partners to produce servers in an effort to tap into Russia's growing market for server hardware, the company said. Often described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers a raft of services, from advertising and search to ride-hailing and food delivery. On Monday Yandex bought a fashion retailer to expand its e-commerce activities.

  • Dollar in Narrow Range as Fed Officials Continue to Downplay Inflation Fears

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Pimco’s Ivascyn Warns Inflation Boost Is Still Worth Hedging

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation may be a transitory scare in global markets, but it doesn’t pay to ignore the risks. That’s the advice from the chief investment officer of fixed-income behemoth Pacific Investment Management Co.Prices are likely to rise sharply this year, perhaps “alarmingly in certain quarters,” said the firm’s Dan Ivascyn Thursday, in an online keynote address to Morningstar’s annual investor conference in Sydney. The boost is likely to be temporary, as the global economic recovery fr

  • Emerging Asia’s Worst-Performing Bonds Are Set for More Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Thai bonds have had a dreadful year so far and things may even get worse.Government debt from the nation has handed dollar-based investors a loss of 9% in 2021 amid a resurgence in virus cases, and the vulnerability of the securities to expectations for Federal Reserve bond tapering. Reasons for further declines include rising debt supply and front-loaded issuance, while a slow pace of vaccination is likely to weigh on the baht and economic growth.Here is a quick look at each of t

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stronger Dollar, Stable Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

    Robust U.S. manufacturing data has traders concerned the Federal Reserve may tighten policy sooner-than-expected.

  • AMC stock dives after plan to sell up to 11.6 million shares

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. swung to loss in early trading Thursday, after the movie theater operator announced a deal to sell up to 11.6 million shares, as it takes advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • Ultrarich Fleeing to Puerto Rico Find the IRS Already Waiting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble on inflation concerns ahead of U.S. payrolls

    World stocks stepped back from record highs on Thursday as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose for a third straight session. Market sentiment was cagey as investors backed away from big bets before the release on Friday of U.S. jobs data, which should offer further clarity on whether the faster-than-expected pace of economic recovery can be sustained and what that might mean for monetary policy.

  • Former Teacher Turned Tycoon Loses $14 Billion in Just Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher from a poor Chinese village who became one of the world’s richest people, is closing in on losing his billionaire status as shares in his online-education business slump.GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded the stock and slashed its price target. The shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping almost $14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him a net worth of about $1.9 bill

  • David Beckham takes stake in electric-vehicle company powering vintage cars

    Niche electric-vehicle company Lunaz announced on Thursday soccer star David Beckham has purchased a stake in its business. The privately owned British auto maker, which coverts petrol-powered vintage Range Rovers, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Jaguars into clean-energy autos, said the former Manchester United striker had taken 10% equity. The company didn’t say how much Beckham paid for the stake.