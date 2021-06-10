Fast and Furious is returning to 'Rocket League'

Ahead of the release of F9, a trio of cars from the Fast and Furious franchise are barreling on to Rocket League. The vehicle bundle includes the return of two iconic franchise faves that have been absent since the game went free to play last summer, along with the debut of a pivotal custom car from the upcoming sequel. Fans will once again be able to take Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger and his dearly departed bro Brian O'Conner's Nissan Skyline for a spin. Alongside the American muscle and heritage Japanese street racer will be F9's rocket-strapped Pontiac Fiero.

Rocket League

You'll be able to buy the three-vehicle bundle, complete with a bunch of decals, for 2400 Credits. Individually, they'll cost 1000 credits or 300 credits for those that already own the Charger or Skyline. Of course, it wouldn't be a Fast and Furious celebration without some Reggaeton. So, Rocket League is adding two player anthems, including a new song by Anitta called Furiosa and an additional anthem that will be revealed when it goes live.

All the goodies will be available in the item shop from June 17th to June 30th. As a freebie, the "Tuna, No Crust" title — a nod to an exchange between love birds O'Conner and Mia Toretto — will be available alongside the new car packs. F9, meanwhile, will roar on to US theaters on June 25th.