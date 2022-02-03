Fast Casual Restaurants Market Share in the US: Segmentation in the US by Product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fast Casual Restaurants Market Share in the fast-casual US is segmented into two categories based on the product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 28.80 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global fast-casual restaurants market share in the US as a part of the global restaurants market within the global consumer discretionary market.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Share in US Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of fast-casual restaurants' market share in the US is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The fast-casual restaurants' market share in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the fast-casual restaurants market share in the US, including some of the vendors such as Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fast-casual restaurants' market share in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. - Owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual and full-service restaurants brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR among others.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Operates fast-casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC- Operates fast-casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries among others.

Key Market Dynamics-

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Share in US Key Drivers:

Exotic cuisine is in high demand among customers whose tastes are always changing. Millennials have the highest appetite for unique and exotic-flavored fast food. Millennials are looking for solutions that allow them to customize their food based on their daily calorie intake. Growing knowledge of healthful and low-calorie diets is the primary driver of personalization. Consumers can also tailor meals to their preferences, regardless of the time of day or what is on the menu. Fast-casual restaurant providers can boost the likelihood of repeat client visits by getting the exact flavor. As a result, the desire for food menu customization and innovation will drive the expansion of the fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Share in US Key Trends:

The e-commerce business in the United States is developing as a result of several factors, including a growing tech-savvy population, increased Internet penetration, and increased smartphone use. People's purchasing behaviors have shifted from brick-and-mortar establishments to online shopping due to the availability of many payment alternatives such as credit and debit cards, Internet banking, electronic wallets, and cash-on-delivery (COD). Consumers prefer internet purchasing to buy at brick-and-mortar stores. As a result, fast-casual restaurant owners must use e-commerce websites to advertise and brand their items. To boost sales, several suppliers are focusing on forming partnerships with food delivery companies.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 28.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.14 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

