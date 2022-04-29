U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Size to Grow by USD 186.27 Bn | 44% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Fast Casual Restaurants Market share will witness a YOY growth of 11.39% in 2022 at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the Fast Casual Restaurants Market is the demand for innovation and customization in food menus as customers nowadays prefer a combination of food infused with new and bold flavors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2022-2026

The fast-casual restaurants market research report extensively covers market segmentations by the following:

  • Product - North American, Italian, Mexican, and others

  • Geography - North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Fast Casual Restaurants Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

  • DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc.

  • Erbert and Gerberts Sandwich Shop

  • EXKi SA

  • Famous Brands Ltd.

  • Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

  • Five Guys Enterprises LLC

  • Godfathers Pizza Inc.

  • LYKE Kitchen

  • McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC

  • MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC

  • Noodles and Co.

  • Panda Restaurant Group Inc.

  • PORTILLOS Inc.

  • Potbelly Corp.

  • Shake Shack Inc.

  • Smashburger Servicing LLC

  • The Wendys Co.

  • Wingstop Inc.

  • YUM Brands Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for fast-casual restaurants. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Over the projected period, the fast-casual restaurants market in North America would benefit from strong demand for fast foods, particularly among teenagers, as well as constant advancements and redesigning of the food menu.

Furthermore, countries such as Germany, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Fast Casual Restaurants Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The North American segment's market share of fast-casual restaurants will expand significantly. According to a study, one-third of children and teenagers in the United States eat sandwiches, burgers, or other quick-serve dishes on a daily basis. As a result, fast-casual restaurants in the United States offer a variety of nutritious food alternatives to meet the daily nutritional needs of children and teenagers, a segment that will continue to increase in the future years.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The demand for innovation and personalization in food menus is one of the primary elements driving the global fast-casual restaurant industry's growth, as customers currently seek a combination of food infused with fresh and robust flavors. Another market trend that is predicted to favorably impact the industry in the forecast term is the rise in popularity of chef-driven fast-casual restaurant franchises. The heavy rivalry from quick-service restaurants, which also target the consumer group that desires healthier cuisine cooked from fresh food products, is one of the primary hurdles to the global fast-casual restaurants industry's growth.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Fast Casual Restaurants Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Specialty Coffee Shops Market by Type and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Take out Fried Chicken Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 186.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.39

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc., Erbert and Gerberts Sandwich Shop, EXKi SA, Famous Brands Ltd., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Godfathers Pizza Inc., LYKE Kitchen, McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Noodles and Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., PORTILLOS Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., Smashburger Servicing LLC, The Wendys Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 North American - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on North American - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on North American - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Chart on North American - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on North American - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Italian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Italian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Italian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Italian - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Italian - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Mexican - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Mexican - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mexican - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Mexican - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mexican - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Demand for innovation and customization in food menus

8.1.2 Increase in demand for gluten-free dining

8.1.3 Introduction of healthy meals in food menus

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Intense competition from quick-service restaurants

8.2.2 Adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines

8.2.3 Fluctuations in food commodities prices

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Rise in popularity of Chef-driven fast casual restaurant franchises

8.4.2 Embracing technology

8.4.3 Rise in popularity of chef-driven fast-casual restaurant franchises

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Exhibit 97: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 98: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 99: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 100: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

Exhibit 101: Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 103: Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Godfathers Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 104: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 105: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 106: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC

Exhibit 107: McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC - Overview

Exhibit 108: McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 109: McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Noodles and Co.

Exhibit 110: Noodles and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 111: Noodles and Co. - Product / Service

Exhibit 112: Noodles and Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Panda Restaurant Group Inc.

Exhibit 113: Panda Restaurant Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 114: Panda Restaurant Group Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 115: Pan

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fast-casual-restaurants-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-186-27-bn--44-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301534486.html

SOURCE Technavio

