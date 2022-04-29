Fast Casual Restaurants Market Size to Grow by USD 186.27 Bn | 44% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Fast Casual Restaurants Market share will witness a YOY growth of 11.39% in 2022 at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the Fast Casual Restaurants Market is the demand for innovation and customization in food menus as customers nowadays prefer a combination of food infused with new and bold flavors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2022-2026

The fast-casual restaurants market research report extensively covers market segmentations by the following:

Product - North American, Italian, Mexican, and others

Geography - North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Vendor Insights

The Fast Casual Restaurants Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc.

Erbert and Gerberts Sandwich Shop

EXKi SA

Famous Brands Ltd.

Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC

Godfathers Pizza Inc.

LYKE Kitchen

McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC

MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC

Noodles and Co.

Panda Restaurant Group Inc.

PORTILLOS Inc.

Potbelly Corp.

Shake Shack Inc.

Smashburger Servicing LLC

The Wendys Co.

Wingstop Inc.

YUM Brands Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for fast-casual restaurants. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Story continues

Over the projected period, the fast-casual restaurants market in North America would benefit from strong demand for fast foods, particularly among teenagers, as well as constant advancements and redesigning of the food menu.

Furthermore, countries such as Germany, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Fast Casual Restaurants Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The North American segment's market share of fast-casual restaurants will expand significantly. According to a study, one-third of children and teenagers in the United States eat sandwiches, burgers, or other quick-serve dishes on a daily basis. As a result, fast-casual restaurants in the United States offer a variety of nutritious food alternatives to meet the daily nutritional needs of children and teenagers, a segment that will continue to increase in the future years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The demand for innovation and personalization in food menus is one of the primary elements driving the global fast-casual restaurant industry's growth, as customers currently seek a combination of food infused with fresh and robust flavors. Another market trend that is predicted to favorably impact the industry in the forecast term is the rise in popularity of chef-driven fast-casual restaurant franchises. The heavy rivalry from quick-service restaurants, which also target the consumer group that desires healthier cuisine cooked from fresh food products, is one of the primary hurdles to the global fast-casual restaurants industry's growth.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 186.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.39 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc., Erbert and Gerberts Sandwich Shop, EXKi SA, Famous Brands Ltd., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Godfathers Pizza Inc., LYKE Kitchen, McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Noodles and Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., PORTILLOS Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., Smashburger Servicing LLC, The Wendys Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

