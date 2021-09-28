U.S. markets closed

Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Registers 7% CAGR | Witnesses Emergence of Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. as Key Market Contributors | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the fast casual restaurants market in the US to grow by USD 28.80 billion at a CAGR of 7.89% during 2021-2025. The fast casual restaurants market report in US offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges.

Attractive Opportunities in Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of Fast Casual Restaurants Market Research in US

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:

7.14%

Forecast Period:

2021 to 2025

CAGR:

Accelerating at 7.89%

Historical Data for:

2016 to 2020

No. of Pages:

120

Exhibits:

115

Incremental Growth

USD 28.80 Billion

Segments covered:

Product

By Product

The fast casual restaurants market in US is driven by the rising demand for innovation and customization in food menus. In addition, the changing lifestyles and rise in demand for on-the-go food will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US is segmented by Product (North American Food, Italian Food, Mexican Food, and Others). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fast casual restaurants market in us covers the following areas:

Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Sizing
Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Forecast
Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

  • Five Guys Enterprises LLC

  • Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC

  • Noodles and Co.

  • Panera Bread Co.

  • Portillos Hot Dogs LLC

  • Shake Shack Inc.

  • Wingstop Inc.

  • YUM! Brands Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • North American Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Italian Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mexican Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

  • Five Guys Enterprises LLC

  • Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC

  • Noodles and Co.

  • Panera Bread Co.

  • Portillos Hot Dogs LLC

  • Shake Shack Inc.

  • Wingstop Inc.

  • YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

