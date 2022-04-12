U.S. markets closed

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in the US: 7.14% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |By Product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others) and Geography - Forecast till 2025 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fast Casual Restaurants Market Value in the US is set to grow by USD 28.80 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is segmented by product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA).

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the fast casual restaurants market in the US as a part of the global restaurants market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the fast casual restaurants market in US during the forecast period.

Value Chain Analysis

The report provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Vendor Insights-

The fast casual restaurants market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering innovative food products to compete in the market.

  • Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.- The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service restaurants brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR among others.

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.- The company operates fast casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale.

  • Five Guys Enterprises LLC- The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries among others.

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Driver:

  • Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Trend:

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 28.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.14

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • North American Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Italian Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mexican Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

  • Five Guys Enterprises LLC

  • Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC

  • Noodles and Co.

  • Panera Bread Co.

  • Portillos Hot Dogs LLC

  • Shake Shack Inc.

  • Wingstop Inc.

  • YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

