Fast Company Selects Vivos Therapeutics for 2022 “World’s Most Innovative Companies” List

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc

Pioneer in Treating Dentofacial Abnormalities and / or Mild-to-Moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea Ranks Among Top 10 Most Innovative Medical Device Companies of the Year

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (“Vivos” or “the Company'') (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing a suite of innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities and / or mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, announced today that Fast Company magazine has selected Vivos and its novel and proprietary technology for the publication’s 2022 “World’s Most Innovative Companies” list as part of the medical devices category.



Ranking at No. 9 on the list, Vivos’ customized oral appliances and proprietary clinical protocols, known as The Vivos Method, are part of a multidisciplinary treatment modality prescribed by independent Vivos-trained dentists and other medical professionals. Unlike the current standard-of-care treatment for OSA, such as CPAP machines (which require lifetime use) or invasive surgical procedures, patients undergo treatment with The Vivos Method for approximately 12 to 24 months, with potentially significant airway improvement. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for patients on the market.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Fast Company for Vivos’ innovations in treating patients’ dentofacial abnormalities known to be associated with sleep apnea, which more than 1 billion people globally and 54 million Americans suffer from – 80 percent of whom remain undiagnosed,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO. “Our mission is to make the world more aware of this silent killer and its host of comorbidities, including high blood pressure / hypertension, heart failure, stroke, and many other life-threatening illnesses. We believe that Vivos has a truly groundbreaking technology that’s unlike anything else in the industry today, with thousands of successfully treated patients to back it up.”

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across industries for the list and also judged nominations received through their application process. The “World’s Most Innovative Companies” list honors organizations that are making the biggest impacts on their respective industries and culture as a whole.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing a suite of innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for treating patients with dentofacial abnormalities and / or mild to moderate sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution. The Vivos Method has proven to be effective in approximately 25,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,450 trained dentists.



Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild to moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.



For more information, visit www.vivos.com .



