Fast Company Selects Vivos Therapeutics for 2022 “World’s Most Innovative Companies” List

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc
4 min read
  VVOS
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc

Pioneer in Treating Dentofacial Abnormalities and / or Mild-to-Moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea Ranks Among Top 10 Most Innovative Medical Device Companies of the Year

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or “the Company'') (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing a suite of innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities and / or mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, announced today that Fast Company magazine has selected Vivos and its novel and proprietary technology for the publication’s 2022 “World’s Most Innovative Companies” list as part of the medical devices category.

Ranking at No. 9 on the list, Vivos’ customized oral appliances and proprietary clinical protocols, known as The Vivos Method, are part of a multidisciplinary treatment modality prescribed by independent Vivos-trained dentists and other medical professionals. Unlike the current standard-of-care treatment for OSA, such as CPAP machines (which require lifetime use) or invasive surgical procedures, patients undergo treatment with The Vivos Method for approximately 12 to 24 months, with potentially significant airway improvement. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for patients on the market.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Fast Company for Vivos’ innovations in treating patients’ dentofacial abnormalities known to be associated with sleep apnea, which more than 1 billion people globally and 54 million Americans suffer from – 80 percent of whom remain undiagnosed,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO. “Our mission is to make the world more aware of this silent killer and its host of comorbidities, including high blood pressure / hypertension, heart failure, stroke, and many other life-threatening illnesses. We believe that Vivos has a truly groundbreaking technology that’s unlike anything else in the industry today, with thousands of successfully treated patients to back it up.”

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across industries for the list and also judged nominations received through their application process. The “World’s Most Innovative Companies” list honors organizations that are making the biggest impacts on their respective industries and culture as a whole.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.
Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing a suite of innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for treating patients with dentofacial abnormalities and / or mild to moderate sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution. The Vivos Method has proven to be effective in approximately 25,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,450 trained dentists.

Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild to moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “aim”, “may”, “could”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “predicts”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including, without limitation, the results of the Company’s sales, marketing, research and development and regulatory initiatives) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Vivos Investor Relations Contact:
Julie Gannon
Investor Relations Officer
(303) 859-3847
jgannon@vivoslife.com

Vivos Media Relations Contact:
Francesca DeMauro / Jenny Robles
KCSA Strategic Communications
(917) 880-9771 / (212) 896-1231
fdemauro@kcsa.com / jrobles@kcsa.com


