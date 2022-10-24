U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Fast Fashion Market size to grow by USD 49.13 Bn, Market Research Insights highlight burgeoning demand for fast-fashion clothing from the youth as Key Driver - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Fast Fashion Market will witness a YOY growth of 8.12% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by gender (female and male), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fast Fashion Market 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read FREE Sample Report.

Fast Fashion Market: Vendor Insights

The Fast Fashion Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors also adopt inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ARCADIA SRL

  • ASOS Plc

  • BERSHKA BSK ESPANA S.A

  • BESTSELLER AS

  • C&A Mode GmbH & Co KG

  • Charlotte Russe

  • Cotton On Group

  • Esprit Holdings Ltd.

  • Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

  • Forever21 Inc.

  • Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Fast Fashion Market: Geographical Analysis

The factors driving the fast fashion market in North America are the vast population, an increase in money, changes in consumer purchasing behavior, and changes in lifestyles. International fast fashion vendors frequently visit nations like the US and Canada. To appeal to North American consumers who are price-conscious, many vendors have launched low-cost brands. Fast-fashion merchants are filling the void and expanding their market share. Quick product changes by garment marketers generate a sense of scarcity that encourages clients to frequent their establishments more frequently. The rising disposable income in North America is responsible for the market's expansion. This will give the area a fantastic opportunity.

Fast Fashion Market: Major Drivers

The youth's growing demand for fast-fashion items is a significant factor in the market's expansion. Several mass-market firms imitate the most recent fashion trends in their clothing in the quick fashion sector. Zara, H&M, Forever 21 Inc. (Forever 21), Urban Outfitters Inc. (Urban Outfitters), Mango by Punto Fa, SL (Punto Fa), Gap, and United Colors of Benetton by Benetton Group SRL are some of the well-known fast fashion companies in the globe (Benetton Group). Keeping up with the newest fashion trends while maintaining a flexible budget is a priority for millennials.

Vendors of fast fashion apparel are investigating new business strategies. As a result, retailers in the fast fashion sector have embraced online clothing services as a long-term strategy to boost their revenue flow. Online shopping companies are predicted to benefit from fast fashion and rapidly changing fashion trends. Therefore, the fast fashion market is anticipated to soar over the forecast period along with the rise of the fast fashion sector. Download Free Sample Report.

Fast Fashion Market: Major Challenges

The main obstacle to the growth of the fast fashion business is the availability of counterfeit goods. The worldwide fast fashion sector has a large selection of fake goods, which fragments the market. In turn, this leads to unfair competition, a lack of pricing standardization, and a loss of market share. Fake brands compete with worldwide names by selling their goods at lower prices than the latter, despite their inferior durability and quality. Low-income consumers favor imitation goods despite the fact that they seem cost-effective and are inferior in quality. During the projected period, these problems are anticipated to severely impede market expansion.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Athletic Footwear Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the athletic footwear market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Handbags Market in Brazil by Distribution Channel and Product Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the handbags market in Brazil segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes).

Fast Fashion Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

$49.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ARCADIA SRL, ASOS Plc, BERSHKA BSK ESPANA S.A, BESTSELLER AS, C&A Mode GmbH & Co KG, Charlotte Russe, Cotton On Group, Esprit Holdings Ltd., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Forever21 Inc., Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd., H & M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Mango, New Look Retailers Ltd., New rue21 LLC, Primark Stores Ltd., Pull&Bear, River Island Clothing Co. Ltd., The Gap Inc., The New Yorker, Victoria's Secret and Co., and Zara

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Gender

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Gender

  • 5.3 Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Gender

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Esprit Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.4 Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 Forever21 Inc.

  • 11.6 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

  • 11.7 Mango

  • 11.8 New Look Retailers Ltd.

  • 11.9 Primark Stores Ltd.

  • 11.10 River Island Clothing Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 The Gap Inc.

  • 11.12 Zara

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

