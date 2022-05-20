U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,836.80
    -63.99 (-1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,838.00
    -415.13 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,126.52
    -261.97 (-2.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.21
    -31.01 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.22
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8010
    -0.0540 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2483
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7090
    -0.0850 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,929.77
    -1,249.62 (-4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.93
    -29.45 (-4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

The Fast Fire Watch Company Announces Expansion Post Pandemic

The Fast Fire Watch Company
·2 min read

Orlando, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orlando, Florida -

The Fast Fire Watch Co., the leader in fire watch guard services in the USA, has announced a thorough expansion of services now that things have returned to normal post pandemic.

The Fast Fire Watch Co., the leader in fire watch guard services in the US, has announced plans to expand its service. The plans come as businesses return to normal after almost two years of a pandemic related nationwide shutdowns. As businesses start to reopen, there is a growing demand for fire watch services. Some even believe that the demand is exponentially higher now, especially with fewer fire watch guard companies offering services.

Post pandemic, the dangers associated with fire are still very real, and for many businesses, it is essential to make sure that their offices and venues are protected. Fires can be caused by everything from negligence to faulty wiring and even vandals. A leading fire watch guard company can help ensure that places of business like office buildings are safeguarded at all times. Since businesses are particularly vulnerable now than they ever were before the pandemic, it is increasingly essential that fires don't set them back any further.

Fires can break when business owners least expect them. Not only is it financially stressful even on a good day, but it can be particularly devastating if a business is trying to recover after a year-long shutdown. Also, many companies are struggling to encourage employees back to work.

As demand for fire watch guards increases, companies like The Fast Fire Watch Company are gearing up to expand services. The company employs OSHA-certified professionals and operates nationwide. The company is also said to offer services at highly competitive rates. Expanding the company's team will mean that just about any company that requires fire watch guards can contact The Fast Fire Watch Company to hire one.

Readers can find out more about The Fast Fire Watch Company by visiting https://fastfirewatchguards.com/

"Since the Pandemic we have secured several ongoing contracts as companies begin to realize the importance of an on site fire watch team." Said the CEO of The Fast Fire Watch Company.

He added, "We are expanding our team of professionals to ensure that the company can cater to the growing demand for our professionals. Our estimate is that demand will grow tremendously by the end of this year as remaining Covid restrictions are removed in remaining states."

About The Fast Fire Watch Company

Florida-based The Fast Fire Watch Company operates nationwide, providing 24/7 fire watch security officers to business owners. The security officers are NFPA & OSHA compliant. The company has completed over 10k watch patrols, making them one of the country's most experienced and reputable fire watch guard companies. The company's plans to expand may also make them one of the largest companies in the industry.

###

For more information about The Fast Fire Watch Company, contact the company here:

The Fast Fire Watch Company
Noah Navarro
800-899-7524
admin@fastfirewatchguards.com
Florida, USA

CONTACT: Noah Navarro


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 buy-the-dip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s stock selection and the current sell-off in tech, go directly to 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 27% in 2022 […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Underwater Today

    Investors weren't overjoyed about a fresh debt offering announced by Carnival, and a bearish new note from an analyst didn't help, either. After market hours on Wednesday, Carnival announced that it is floating a private offering of $1 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. Carnival says it plans to use the net proceeds of the issue to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

  • Why Ross Stores Stock Plunged 25% at the Open Today

    The discount retailer provided its first-quarter earnings and an update for the year, and Wall Street didn't like what it saw.

  • Michael Burry is Shorting Apple (AAPL) and Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s short position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the 5 stocks he is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Michael Burry was born on […]

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • 1 Reason Nu Holdings Is Headed in the Right Direction

    Like many tech and fintech stocks this year, the Berkshire Hathaway-backed Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has seen its stock price struggle and is down more than 61% this year. Nu is a major disruptor in the Latin American banking space, first offering a credit card with no annual fees and then building out a suite of banking products from there. Nu has amassed close to 60 million customers but in the past has gotten questions regarding its high valuation and path to sustainable profitability.

  • Why Dollar General Stock Dropped 13.3% This Week

    Shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) are down 13.3% so far this week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any news from the discount retailer, but poorly received earnings reports from other retailers like Target and Walmart made investors sell off the entire sector, and Dollar General was not immune. Earlier this week, both Target and Walmart reported their latest quarterly results.

  • How long does the average bear market last? Dow, S&P 500 slide toward threshold.

    The S&P 500 is a whisker away from the threshold that marks a bear market. In the past, entering bear territory has tended to be followed by more selling.

  • Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 10 Financial Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 financial stocks that Warren Buffett is buying in 2022. If you want to see more financial stock picks of the billionaire, click Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 5 Financial Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett follows the Benjamin Graham school of thought, picking value plays with prices that […]

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today While Moderna and Novavax Are Sliding

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up 2.5% as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday after jumping as much as 4% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the stocks of two other COVID-19 vaccine makers were declining. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were down 4.7%.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, heading for longest weekly losing streak since 2001

    U.S. stocks rose on Friday, though the major indexes still headed for steep weekly losses as concerns over the resilience of corporate profits in the face of inflation resurged this week.

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.