Fast food market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fast food market size is estimated to grow by USD 123.43 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.28%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 629.78 billion. APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Technavio report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fast Food Market 2023-2027

Global fast food market - Five forces

The global fast food market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global fast food market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global fast food market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (non-vegetarian fast food and vegetarian fast food) and service type (eat-in, take away, home delivery, and others).

The non-vegetarian fast food segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The popularity of non-vegetarian fast food products is increasing among the working population. Some of the popular on-the-go fast food products are non-vegetarian wraps, burgers, sandwiches, and pops. Various fast food outlets are focusing on offering innovative items on their non-vegetarian menus to attract consumers. Such efforts by vendors have contributed to the growth of the segment.

Story continues

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global fast food market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fast food market.

APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rate of employment and income levels is increasing in the region owing to changing lifestyles. Moreover, rapid urbanization is increasing the dependency on fast food. Therefore, the demand for convenient food options is increasing. China, Japan, and India are the key countries in the regional market. In addition, global players are expanding their footprint in the region. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period

Download a sample report

Global fast food market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing online presence of fast food vendors is driving the fast food market growth.

The increasing penetration of smartphones and the rising accessibility of the Internet are promoting the sales of fast food online.

E-commerce enables customers to compare various fast food product varieties and types.

The sale of fast food products online enables vendors to reduce their overhead costs by eliminating the need to rent or lease retail premises and hire workers.

Therefore, the increasing online presence of fast food vendors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing number of fast-food outlets is a key trend in the market.

The number of food service outlets has increased owing to the influx of people into urban areas and a large white-collar demographic segment.

Varied tastes and preferences for different types of food and beverages have further led to the emergence of fast-food outlets and QSRs.

In addition, the growing popularity of malls and shopping centers has encouraged many new players to invest in the distribution of fast food.

Many major fast food outlets are setting up franchises in developing countries such as India and China.

Thus, the growing number of stores and retail outlets is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Health concerns caused by excessive consumption of fast foods may impede the fast food market growth.

Fast food contains a high number of calories and very few micronutrients.

Moreover, the consumption of fast food can lead to various health issues such as obesity and diabetes.

Thus, the rising occurrence of health issues caused by fast food has made consumers more conscious about the food items that they consume.

These factors are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this fast food market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fast food market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fast food market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fast food market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fast food market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The size of the food delivery market in India is expected to increase by USD 716.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.13%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by order mode (online and offline) and payment mode (digital payment and cash on delivery).

The predicted growth of the mobile food services market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 7.24 billion at a progressing CAGR of 5.94%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (food and beverages) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Fast Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 123.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Domino's Pizza Inc., Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Jack in the Box Inc., Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, McDonald Corp., Papa John's International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pita Pit Ltd., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendy's Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reprts

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fast food market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Service Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Non-vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Service Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Service Type

7.3 Eat-in - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Take away - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Home delivery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Service Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 American Dairy Queen Corp.

12.4 Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

12.5 Domino's Pizza Inc.

12.6 Doughnut Time Ltd.

12.7 Focus Brands LLC

12.8 Glory Hole Doughnuts

12.9 Inspire Brands Inc.

12.10 JAB Holding Co. Sarl

12.11 McDonald Corp.

12.12 Papa John's International Inc.

12.13 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

12.14 Starbucks Corp.

12.15 The Subway Group

12.16 The Wendy's Co.

12.17 YUM Brands Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Fast Food Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fast-food-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301735962.html

SOURCE Technavio