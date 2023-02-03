Fast food market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fast food market size is estimated to grow by USD 123.43 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.28%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 629.78 billion. APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Technavio report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report
Global fast food market - Five forces
The global fast food market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining power of buyers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of rivalry
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of substitutes
Global fast food market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global fast food market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (non-vegetarian fast food and vegetarian fast food) and service type (eat-in, take away, home delivery, and others).
The non-vegetarian fast food segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The popularity of non-vegetarian fast food products is increasing among the working population. Some of the popular on-the-go fast food products are non-vegetarian wraps, burgers, sandwiches, and pops. Various fast food outlets are focusing on offering innovative items on their non-vegetarian menus to attract consumers. Such efforts by vendors have contributed to the growth of the segment.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global fast food market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fast food market.
APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rate of employment and income levels is increasing in the region owing to changing lifestyles. Moreover, rapid urbanization is increasing the dependency on fast food. Therefore, the demand for convenient food options is increasing. China, Japan, and India are the key countries in the regional market. In addition, global players are expanding their footprint in the region. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period
Global fast food market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The increasing online presence of fast food vendors is driving the fast food market growth.
The increasing penetration of smartphones and the rising accessibility of the Internet are promoting the sales of fast food online.
E-commerce enables customers to compare various fast food product varieties and types.
The sale of fast food products online enables vendors to reduce their overhead costs by eliminating the need to rent or lease retail premises and hire workers.
Therefore, the increasing online presence of fast food vendors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period
Leading trends influencing the market
The growing number of fast-food outlets is a key trend in the market.
The number of food service outlets has increased owing to the influx of people into urban areas and a large white-collar demographic segment.
Varied tastes and preferences for different types of food and beverages have further led to the emergence of fast-food outlets and QSRs.
In addition, the growing popularity of malls and shopping centers has encouraged many new players to invest in the distribution of fast food.
Many major fast food outlets are setting up franchises in developing countries such as India and China.
Thus, the growing number of stores and retail outlets is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
Health concerns caused by excessive consumption of fast foods may impede the fast food market growth.
Fast food contains a high number of calories and very few micronutrients.
Moreover, the consumption of fast food can lead to various health issues such as obesity and diabetes.
Thus, the rising occurrence of health issues caused by fast food has made consumers more conscious about the food items that they consume.
These factors are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
What are the key data covered in this fast food market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fast food market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the fast food market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the fast food market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fast food market vendors
Fast Food Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 123.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
2.6
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
American Dairy Queen Corp., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Domino's Pizza Inc., Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Jack in the Box Inc., Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, McDonald Corp., Papa John's International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pita Pit Ltd., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendy's Co., and YUM Brands Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reprts
