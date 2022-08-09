U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.25
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,821.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,190.25
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.70
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.97
    -0.79 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0215
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.53
    +0.38 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9780
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,850.88
    +67.21 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.27
    +14.40 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.74
    +0.37 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Fast Food Market: 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Non-Vegetarian Fast Food Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation -Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast food market size is set to grow by USD 87.27 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.45% as per the latest market research report by Technavio. 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. US, China, Japan, Canada, and the UK are the key markets for the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The significant increase in the adoption of restaurant services by enterprises across industries in countries will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fast Food Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fast Food Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

For more highlights on the regional segment - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Fast Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the fast food market by Product (Non-vegetarian fast food and Vegetarian fast food) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • Revenue Generating Segment -The Non-vegetarian fast food segment will be significant for revenue generation. To attract consumers, various fast food outlets focus on offering innovative items on their non-vegetarian menus. Fish, seafood, chicken, beef, and others are mostly demanded by consumers. Non-vegetarian fast food is appetizing, and the mode of preparation differs from restaurant to restaurant. The taste differences encourage consumers to try different non-vegetarian foods at various restaurants, which, in turn, influences the market's growth. The demand for low-calorie and high-protein food products (like those that are made purely out of meat) is also driving the growth of the global non-vegetarian fast food market. Chicken is one of the highly demanded non-vegetarian fast food categories in the global non-vegetarian fast food market. The sales of fast food items made of chicken contribute to the market's growth significantly.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Fast Food Market: Major Driver

  • The increasing online presence of fast food vendors is a key driving factor impacting the global fast-food market growth.

  • The rising penetration of smartphones, coupled with the increasing accessibility to the Internet, is promoting the sale of fast food online. The personalized shopping assistance and suggestions on fast food products with respect to toppings, fillings, sauces, and others are among the major benefits of shopping online. E-commerce vendors allow customers to collect information and compare various fast food product varieties and types available on the site, based on the ingredients used. Vendors are motivated to offer fast food through online platforms, as it gives them easy access to the market and reduces their overhead costs by eliminating the need to rent or lease retail premises and hire workers. Therefore, the increasing online presence of fast food vendors will spur market growth during the forecast period.

Fast Food Market: Major Challenge

  • Health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods are a key challenge negatively impacting the global fast-food market growth.

  • There are various concerns regarding the health impacts of consuming fast food. The consumption of fast food may lead to various health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and others. The number of obese people in the world is increasing year over year because of changing food habits and lifestyles. The rising occurrence of health issues associated with food habits and lifestyles has made consumers more conscious about the food items that they consume. The rising awareness among consumers that fast food generally contains a high number of calories and fewer micronutrients persuades them to avoid consuming it. This is more likely to restrain the market growth, and hence it is acting as a major challenge for the global fast-food market.

To know more about the drivers & challenges along with market trends - Request Free Sample Research Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Fast Food Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Fast Food Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The foodservice market share is expected to increase to USD 10.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15%.

  • The foodservice market share in the US is expected to surge to USD 269.04 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14

Fast Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 87.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.84

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Canada, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Dairy Queen Corp., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Non-vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 American Dairy Queen Corp.

  • 10.4 Doctors Associates LLC

  • 10.5 Dominos Pizza Inc.

  • 10.6 Inspire Brands Inc.

  • 10.7 McDonald Corp.

  • 10.8 Papa Johns International Inc.

  • 10.9 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • 10.10 Starbucks Coffee Company

  • 10.11 The Wendys Co.

  • 10.12 YUM Brands Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fast-food-market-45-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-non-vegetarian-fast-food-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301601448.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla's July sales of Chinese-made vehicles slide due to factory line upgrades

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla sold 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles in July, nearly two-thirds less than a month earlier as a scheduled upgrade to its factory lines in Shanghai disrupted production. The U.S. carmaker exported 19,756 Model 3s and Model Ys from China last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)said. In June, it sold 78,906 vehicles and exported 968.

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • Snap plans to lay off employees- The Verge

    The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. Snap declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The development comes as technology companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms cut jobs and slow hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, red-hot inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • How High Can U.S. Shale Production Climb?

    While the EIA has forecast a rise in U.S. production of roughly 800 boepd by the end of next year, a deep dive into the data suggests that is very ambitious

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries Will Resume in ‘Coming Days,’ FAA Says

    Boeing’ s 787 Dreamliners will soon take to the skies again after being grounded for more than a year now that the aircraft manufacturer has secured the final go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration. “Boeing (ticker: BA ) has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards,” the FAA said in a statement on Monday. Boeing stopped delivering the 787 jets more than a year ago after quality problems were found in manufacturing.

  • Solar Firm Sunrun Continues to Run on the Upside

    Shares of Sunrun have been rallying sharply in recent weeks after building a base pattern since January. Prices gapped higher in late July and have remained strong. Let's check further. In this daily bar chart of RUN, below, we can see how prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line and above the bottoming 200-day moving average line.

  • China Orders Surprise Audit of $3 Trillion Trust Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, paving the way for a potential overhaul of a key shadow banking sector where losses on property loans are mounting.Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapIn an unscheduled move, the

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech

    IBM has accused a Swiss tech start-up of using a British front company to steal and copy its trade secrets.

  • Top Stocks for August 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries and has operations in the U.S. and Central Europe.

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Oil Declines as Traders Weigh Iran Nuclear Talks, Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped after posting its biggest gain in more than a week on Monday as investors monitored US-Iran nuclear talks and the outlook for demand amid an economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate futures dropped to trade

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • Chinese city drops all home purchase restrictions to boost demand

    Langfang city has recently dropped all curbs on home purchases to boost buyer interest, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday, the first Chinese city to publicly make such an announcement since the onset of the country's property crisis last year. The city of 5.5 million people also urged banks to cut minimum down payments for housing provident funds, used to help fund home purchases. Fragile sentiment in the sector due to debt woes at many of the nation's property developers has been further corroded by nationwide threats by home buyers to stop paying mortgages for unfinished projects.

  • CEO reveals why Franchise Group wanted to buy Kohl's

    At the start of July, Kohl’s leaders said the negotiations were over, and Kohl’s would remain an independent business.