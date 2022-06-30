Fast Food Market to record USD 87.27 Bn growth | APAC to occupy 45% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Fast Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio identifies APAC as the key market and 45% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from this region. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 87.27 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 1.84% in 2021 and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fast Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Landscape

The global fast food market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is dominated by a number of large and medium-sized players and a few well-established manufacturers. Major market players compete in terms of brand name, new product innovation in their menus, and others. During the forecast period, the market will witness the entry of several new players, which is expected to intensify the level of competition among the existing players.

American Dairy Queen Corp., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. are identified as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing online presence of fast food vendors, hanging consumer taste preferences, and the growing demand for fast-casual food will offer immense growth opportunities, health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods, rising demand for homemade food, and rising competition from unorganized fast food sector will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fast Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global fast food market is segmented as below:

Product

The non-vegetarian fast food segment will have the largest share of the market. The demand for low-calorie and high-protein food products that are made purely out of meat is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the availability of non-vegetarian food products in varied types of fast foods such as pizzas, burgers, subways, and sandwiches are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC is the largest market, in terms of revenue generation. The expanding population and a significant increase in the adoption of restaurant services by enterprises are driving the growth of the regional market. China and Japan are the key markets for fast food in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fast food market report covers the following areas:

Fast Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fast food market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the fast food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fast Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fast food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fast food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fast food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fast food market vendors

Fast Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 87.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.84 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

