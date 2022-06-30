U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

Fast Food Market to record USD 87.27 Bn growth | APAC to occupy 45% market share | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fast Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio identifies APAC as the key market and 45% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from this region. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 87.27 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 1.84% in 2021 and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fast Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read Our Report Sample for highlights on the market size, YOY growth rates, growth
momentum, and other important statistics.

Vendor Landscape

The global fast food market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is dominated by a number of large and medium-sized players and a few well-established manufacturers. Major market players compete in terms of brand name, new product innovation in their menus, and others. During the forecast period, the market will witness the entry of several new players, which is expected to intensify the level of competition among the existing players.

American Dairy Queen Corp., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. are identified as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing online presence of fast food vendors, hanging consumer taste preferences, and the growing demand for fast-casual food will offer immense growth opportunities, health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods, rising demand for homemade food, and rising competition from unorganized fast food sector will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Read Our Sample Report Now for more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors
impacting their growth.

Fast Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global fast food market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The non-vegetarian fast food segment will have the largest share of the market. The demand for low-calorie and high-protein food products that are made purely out of meat is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the availability of non-vegetarian food products in varied types of fast foods such as pizzas, burgers, subways, and sandwiches are contributing to the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

APAC is the largest market, in terms of revenue generation. The expanding population and a significant increase in the adoption of restaurant services by enterprises are driving the growth of the regional market. China and Japan are the key markets for fast food in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fast food market report covers the following areas:

Fast Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fast food market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the fast food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fast Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fast food market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fast food market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fast food market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fast food market vendors

Fast Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 87.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.84

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Canada, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Dairy Queen Corp., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Non-vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 American Dairy Queen Corp.

  • 10.4 Doctors Associates LLC

  • 10.5 Dominos Pizza Inc.

  • 10.6 Inspire Brands Inc.

  • 10.7 McDonald Corp.

  • 10.8 Papa Johns International Inc.

  • 10.9 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • 10.10 Starbucks Coffee Company

  • 10.11 The Wendys Co.

  • 10.12 YUM Brands Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fast-food-market-to-record-usd-87-27-bn-growth--apac-to-occupy-45-market-share--technavio-301576999.html

SOURCE Technavio

