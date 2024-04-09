'Fast and furious': Savannah-area job seekers vie for 3,500 openings with Hyundai

Billy Baker, Hyundai Transys COO, chats with a job seeker at Worksource Georgia's Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and supplier job fair on April 4, 2024 at Savannah Technical College's Eckberg Auditorium.

Thirty-five hundred positions with Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) and 15 of its suppliers were up for grabs at Worksource Georgia's April 4 job fair. And around 1,100 people lined up, some well ahead of the 10 a.m. start time. The eager job seekers braved a bright sun and cooler temps during the 30- to 45-minute wait time as the line wound through the parking lot on its way into Savannah Technical College's Eckberg Auditorium.

Billy Baker COO at Hyundai Transys,, the subcomponent supplier of seating systems for Hyundai's vehicles, was optimistic by the turnout. The company employees 49 people. "At the end of this month, we're hoping to be around 80," Baker said. By the end of 2025, Transys aims to employee 300. Other employers expressed the same desire to hire in the coming weeks and months.

Thousands of candidates lined up Thursday April 4, 2024 outside of Savannah Technical College's Eckberg Auditorium well ahead of the 10 a.m. start for Worksource Georgia's job fair that featured Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and 15 of its suppliers.

Hiring will be 'fast and furious'

Bianca Johnson, HMGMA's assistant manager for public relations, stated that Thursday's fair was part of an ongoing effort to "ramp up to 8,500 employees" on site. She also noted that HMGMA's hiring target dates will not be released to the public.

Johnson shared that 767 employees have been hired by HMGMA so far. She did not provide a breakdown of what roles had been filled or which departments they might be within. The company did share that 80% of its employees "are from the Greater Savannah area (60-mile radius around the plant), that includes 33% from Chatham County, 7% from Bryan County, 15% from Bulloch County and 9% from Effingham County."

Johnson did not provide information from where the other 20% of its employee base had been sourced. The totals also did not include 53 Korean expats currently employed by HMGMA. Johnson said "that number will decrease over time."

Other companies hiring at the event included Hanon Systems, Sewon America Inc, Daechang Seat Savannah Corporation, and Glovis EV Logistics America, among others.

Johnny Basmaji, environmental and sustainability specialist at Hyundai Materials, said the company handles waste from the HMGMA plant and suppliers, nearly all of which will be recyclable as the plant seeks to be "zero waste."

Hyundai Material's Lladnar Thompson, logistics and sales manager, said three CDL drivers and three excavator operators along with one operation supervisor are needed. The excavator and CDL roles pay in the $30 per hour range.

Sabrina Vasher, director of human resources at Ecoplastic America Corp., greets an applicant during Worksource Georgia's Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and supplier job fair on April 4, 2024 at Savannah Technical College's Eckberg Auditorium.

Sabrina Vasher, director of human resources at Ecoplastic America Corp. said the company's main goal was to spread awareness as it seeks candidates for specialty positions such as leadership roles and team leads as well as logistics professionals. She said that the company will eye filling hourly maintenance (or industrial systems) roles in May with hiring being "fast and furious."

Ron Davis travelled from Gainesville, Florida to attend Worksource Georgia's Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and supplier job fair on April 4, 2024 at Savannah Technical College's Eckberg Auditorium.

'They don't come with preconceptions'

For the most part, HMGMA and suppliers welcomed people with limited experience in automotive manufacturing. Baker encouraged candidates with related skills from other industries to seek out opportunities with HMGMA and its suppliers. He talked about his past experience hiring for the West Point, Georgia, Hyundai plant. "When we launched that plant, we found out that the best people are the ones that have never been in the automotive industry because they don't come with preconceptions."

Ron Davis was one of many candidates who attended hoping to showcase his transferrable skills. He travelled from Gainesville, Florida, because he is considering moving to Savannah for opportunities related to Hyundai. He has worked in logistics for 15 years and is open to the automotive industry because "it'd be a new experience."

Ashton Hamerlink ventured from Statesboro and works in the maintenance repair field. "I'd like to get my foot in the door when they're first getting started," he said of HMGMA and suppliers.

Shaniqua Cooper of Richmond Hill came to the Worksource Georgia Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and supplier job fair on April 4, 2024 looking for new opportunities.

Shaniqua Cooper of Richmond Hill said, "I have over 10 years of warehousing experience." She also highlighted skills in customer service as well as logistics and operating heavy equipment. "I've done it all," she said amid laughing. Her goal for the fair was more about assessing employers than submitting applications. "I'm just looking for a company I can be with for a long period of time."

Shandon Edwards was another candidate who was showcasing her varied background in manufacturing. Her family once owned a wrought iron and fabrication company in the Savannah area until her father passed away and they sold it. She already had been interviewed by some of the employers from the fair. "I'm on waiting lists because I'm more of a management-type person, yet I applied for the lower level jobs." She said employers saw her as overqualified due to her 17 years of experience and certifications such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt, among others.

For those still seeking or who might have missed the fair, a full list of the employers that attended the event can be found at Worksource Georgia's webpage. Many employers had QR codes directing job seekers to online portals or application forms, which can be accessed at their websites.

