WITH A FAST-GROWING EUROPEAN PRESENCE, RIVIERA PARTNERS APPOINTS MYRIAM VACHER AS PARTNER

With extensive experience in executive and senior-level searchesfor high-growth tech companies, Vacher joins Riviera Partners from True Search

London, England, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , the leading executive search firm for engineering, product, and design leadership roles, today announced that Myriam Vacher has joined the firm as a Partner in the company’s European office, based in London. Riviera is the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators.

Vacher joins Riviera Partners from True Search and brings extensive experience conducting C-suite and other senior-level searches for VC and PE-backed high-growth technology companies across the EMEA region.

Prior to going into search, she was a strategy consulting and account leadership executive at Accenture. In her early professional career, she focused on M&A work and held a mix of strategy and finance roles in the industry and at a Big 4 firm.

“I’m delighted to be joining an outstanding team at Riviera. The firm has made recruiting smarter, revolutionizing the industry by blending the best recruiters with a world-class machine learning platform to produce better outcomes for our clients. I’m looking forward to helping drive our expansion in the EMEA region and, as such, to add value to the European tech ecosystem as it keeps gaining momentum,” said Vacher.

“Myriam is a highly respected recruiting partner with proven experience in helping tech businesses hire the right talent for critical points in their lifecycle, be it early-stage, emerging growth, or established enterprises,” said Will Hunsinger, CEO of Riviera Partners. “She’s an outstanding addition to our London-based team.”

“Myriam has an incredible track record, having placed product and engineering leaders at companies including Spendesk, Hopin, and Back Market, among others,” said Glenn Murphy, Managing Partner for Riviera Partners, who leads the firm's team in Europe. “She has already made a massive impact on the European ecosystem, taking pride in placing the right people and giving a great experience. We are fortunate to have her on the team.”

Myriam received an MBA from IMD in Switzerland and earned postgraduate degrees from the London School of Economics in the UK and EDHEC Business School in France. Based in London, she makes regular forays into continental Europe.

Riviera Partners is a key driver of innovation for today's most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of software engineering, product management, and design. By combining over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, Riviera is the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators.



