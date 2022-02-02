U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,553.01
    +6.47 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,365.28
    -39.96 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,298.68
    -47.33 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.62
    -32.12 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.35
    -0.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7640
    -0.0360 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3400
    -0.3420 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,287.07
    -1,578.30 (-4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.03
    -29.44 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.23
    +59.45 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Fast-growing livestream shopping platform Whatnot acquires Pastel Labs, hires VP of engineering

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Livestream shopping platform Whatnot has come a long from being run out of a garage in Phoenix to now a 120-person company, valued at $1.5 billion, that's expected to grow to over 300 people by year-end as its business explodes. To aid on that front, Whatnot is making two key hires, one of which involves the acquisition of Pastel Labs, a company founded in 2020 by Jeff Chang, previously the technical lead for Pinterest's growth team and a well-known growth advisor. Chang has now become Whatnot's Head of Growth, as a result of the all-stock deal that's considered more of an "acqui-hire" as it doesn't involve IP. In addition, Whatnot is announcing the hire of the former Head of Growth and Product Engineering for Lyft, Ludo Antonov as VP and Head of Engineering.

Whatnot co-founder and CEO Grant Lafontaine characterized the Pastel Labs deal -- which was finalized in December, but not yet announced -- as being in the five to ten million-dollar range. Pastel Labs had been a small, five-person team that was building experimental products, including a software-as-a-service product designed to capture user video testimonials and an edtech marketplace for online tutoring.

Image Credits: Whatnot

Lafontaine had originally gotten to know Chang through Y Combinator, the accelerator program Whatnot participated in just before Covid hit in winter 2020. In the early days, the startup -- which largely focused on reselling collectibles like Funko Pops -- couldn't raise money as people were instead focused on the pandemic, not frivolity. Whatnot even had to relocate from L.A. to Phoenix for a time. But the team kept building, understanding that live and social commerce in the U.S. market was in the early stages, and still had a lot of potential.

"[Chang is] actually one of the people at Y Combinator who teaches growth," notes Lafontaine, describing Chang as one of the top people in the world in terms of knowing "how to scale a company, grow it and the mechanisms for doing that." Chang had already advised Whatnot on some of its growth problems in the past, he notes. And as they talked more, Lafontaine saw how some of the things being developed at Pastel Labs could be better applied at Whatnot, which had just seen 60x growth over the past year.

Whatnot raises another $150M for its livestream shopping platform, evolves into a unicorn

At Whatnot, Chang will focus on scaling the seller side of its marketplace, which is today focused on collectibles like sports and game cards, toys, comics, vintage games, and, more recently, other enthusiast categories like sneakers, vintage fashion, and vinyl records. He'll also work on building up the buy-side of Whatnot's business, and figuring out the mechanics need there to continue to scale -- whether that's advertising or sharing tools, or anything else. Chang will lead the growth team, which is now a half-dozen employees and planning to expand.

Antonov, meanwhile, has previous experience at a number of top tech companies like Lyft, Pinterest, and Hulu, and will now run Whatnot's engineering team.

Image Credits: Whatnot

"Ludo has, one, helped build world-class engineering teams -- from the growth team at Pinterest, which was one of the best growth teams in the world -- to running a couple hundred-person product and growth engineering team at Lyft," praises Lafontaine. "His background is just about as perfect as it gets for Whatnot. He's worked in video. He's worked at content and Pinterest, and he's worked in a marketplace at Lyft."

Whatnot, he adds, encompasses all three -- it's a content platform, marketplace, and video platform.

Together, the new hires will help to guide the still expanding startup in the months to come as it navigates into new areas, which now includes NFTs, and as it tackles other challenges, like scaling, low-latency environments, or building out discovery systems that rely on real-time data. In the year ahead, Lafontaine says Whatnot will continue to expand outside of collectibles and other enthusiast categories. The team also plans to add new consumer-facing features and more seller tools.

"Jeff and Ludo both bring a wealth of experience as leading growth and marketplace engineering teams, where they not only married both content and commerce but displayed the chops for scaling a company to hundreds of millions of users," said Lafontaine. "We couldn’t be more excited to have both Ludo and Jeff join Whatnot."

Recommended Stories

  • Whose Your Landlord raises $2.1M for its rental review and data service

    Whose Your Landlord,1 or WYL, announced a $2.1 million seed round today led by Black Operator Ventures, better known as BlackOps Ventures. TechCrunch readers will already be aware of BlackOps' fund, which we covered at launch last December. The WYL round indicates that the fund is living up to its plan.

  • VC-backed DAO startups are racing to define what DAOs actually are

    Amid the growth in web3, NFTs, DeFi and tokens, institutional investors are also looking at how they can leverage another crypto structure called DAOs to build a new model for community action on the internet. DAOs -- or decentralized autonomous organizations -- are at a very weird place in 2022. The crypto collectives theoretically are designed around allowing groups to make decisions and operate in a structured capacity governed by smart contracts and blockchain transparency, but DAOs that are popping up recently seem to be indistinguishable from each other, with varying commitments to both decentralization and autonomy.

  • What Do Snap’s Growing User Visits Tell Us About Q4?

    Looking from the outside, social media player, Snap (NYSE: SNAP) had a power-packed Q4. From the launch of a global creative AR studio, Arcadia, to partnerships with Sony (NYSE: SONY) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Snap had its hands full this quarter. SNAP stock is set to announce its quarterly results for 4Q21 on February 4, giving us a fuller picture. However, we are curious about something the earnings print is not likely to cover — website visit volume in Q4. For this, we used TipRanks’ new

  • What To Know As Facebook Reports Earnings Under A New Name

    Fourth-quarter earnings for Facebook-parent Meta Platforms arrive late Wednesday with a new reporting structure in two segments.

  • GM Earnings Rose Sharply in 2021

    General Motors also reported that it plans to accelerate the timetable for some electric-vehicle launches and will establish a third factory to build plug-in trucks.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says don’t screenshot your Facebook Messenger chats

    Changes to messenger service follow promises to increase user security and privacy

  • Jack Dorsey Touts Bitcoin's Virtues at MicroStrategy Conference

    MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor and Block chief Jack Dorsey discussed bitcoin at Microstrategy’s Bitcoin for Corporations conference on Tuesday.

  • Wordle buyout by New York Times draws backlash from fans

    The New York Times Co's acquisition of Wordle has created uproar on social media, with fans expressing fears that the popular online word game, which is currently free to play, might be put behind a paywall. Announcing on Monday that it had bought Wordle for an undisclosed price in the low seven figures, the Times said the game would "initially" remain free for existing and new players. That wording led some social media users to suggest the media company would soon allow only subscribers access.

  • Christian Hip-Hop Artist Gawvi Dropped by Label After Allegation of Unsolicited Explicit Photos

    Gawvi, an artist and producer in the Christian hip-hop community, has been dropped by his label, Reach, and from an upcoming tour in light of a developing scandal involving his allegedly sending unsolicited sexually explicit photos to women. “Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values, we have ended our professional relationship with […]

  • Why buying NFTs is the +EV play for poker pros

    Poker players’ fascination for NFTs has hit record highs over the past few months, with several leading pro players like Bill Perkins, Jeff Gross and Mike McDonald all using NFTs as their profile pictures on social media.

  • Top German court sides with lawmaker over slurs on Facebook

    Germany's constitutional court on Wednesday sided with a politician seeking the personal data of several Facebook users to take legal action over slurs against her on the platform. Greens lawmaker Renate Kuenast had requested the data to pursue the authors of 22 insulting comments, many of which were of a sexist or violent nature.

  • NFT Marketplace OpenSea Refunds Users $1.8 Million After Buyers Exploit Loophole for Massive Profit

    OpenSea, one of the leading NFT marketplaces, has suffered a so-called exploit -- the described exploit enabling users to purchase NFTs from users at well below market value. NFTs with a market value...

  • Analysts predict Amazon may increase Prime membership subscription price

    Supply chain disruptions could cause Amazon to pause on any potential price hikes

  • Hackers Move $3.55B Worth of Bitcoin From 2016 Bitfinex Hack

    Bad actors will have a tough time cashing out the stolen bitcoin as most of them are blacklisted.

  • Bolt Financial founder Ryan Breslow picks fight with Silicon Valley "mob"

    Ryan Breslow is stepping up, in terms of both his job title at Bolt Financial and his battle with what he calls the "Silicon Valley mob."Why it matters: Few tech founders eagerly poke the bear, particularly ones in the midst of raising hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat happened: Breslow is founder of Bolt Financial, a one-stop checkout company most recently valued at $11 billion.

  • NFT Hype: Have We Reached Peak Investor Interest?

    NFTs had a record year in 2021 and 2022 is off to a very strong start, with January sales reaching a record high of $6.13 billion as of Jan. 29, according to The Block Data Dashboard. While the crypto...

  • Meta brings 3D avatars to Instagram, rolls out new options for Facebook and Messenger

    Meta is bringing its 3D avatars to Instagram and is also rolling out updated avatars to Facebook and Messenger, the company announced on Monday. Users in the United States, Canada and Mexico can now show up as their virtual selves in stickers, feed posts, Facebook profile pictures and more. The update also brings wheelchairs, which can appear in stickers on Facebook, in Messenger chats and in Instagram Stories and DMs.

  • 13 Extremely Niche Things That Happen When You Have a No-Social-Media Boyfriend

    If you've ever wondered what it's like to date someone who is not on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, or Facebook, here are all the extremely niche benefits.

  • Meta's upgraded 3D avatars work across Facebook, Instagram and VR

    Meta has rolled out new 3D avatars you can use across Facebook, Instagram and VR, giving you the same look wherever you are.

  • WhatsApp ‘Communities’ feature could change how groups work

    WhatsApp is continuing to work on a “Communities” feature that could completely change how groups work. The feature has been rumoured for months, and an early iteration of it appeared in a beta version of the app in November. Neither WhatsApp or parent company Meta have not acknowledged the major feature update yet.