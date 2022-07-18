U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,873.00
    +8.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,296.00
    +49.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,050.50
    +43.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.20
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.15
    -0.44 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.20
    +8.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    18.71
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0110
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -2.17 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1898
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1180
    -0.3380 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,022.07
    -179.91 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.37
    +22.36 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Fast-growing trading platform Lirunex reassures investors looking forward to a positive second half of 2022

·3 min read

Offering security, reliability, and trustworthiness through the Metatrader 4 platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirunex, an online trading platform and brokerage reassures investors looking to be productive for the second half of the year by offering a secure and regulatory-compliant platform to trade various assets from forex to commodities.

Fast-growing trading platform Lirunex reassures investors looking forward to a positive second half of 2022
Fast-growing trading platform Lirunex reassures investors looking forward to a positive second half of 2022

With the volatility of the forex industry, Lirunex provides a compelling proposition through transparent and reliable services to traders with no hidden terms regardless of investment size.

Lirunex is designed to be efficient and rapid to ensure clients are well informed regarding their assets. Lirunex's account opening procedure is straightforward and the system, including its tech insights, is user-friendly.

Embedded with the Metatrader 4 platform, it allows users to trade Forex, analyse financial markets, and rely on expert advisors. Mobile trading, Trading Signals, and the Market are also integral parts of MetaTrader 4, serving to enhance the trading experience.

Additionally, Lirunex allows investors to keep funds segregated in accounts with trusted financial institutions, offering security for funds and transactions. It also does not impose restrictions on profitability and allows various trading strategies including hedging and scalping.

Lirunex is a globally licensed broker and regulated in three leading financial jurisdictions, namely, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC); Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), and the Republic of Maldives Ministry of Economy and Development (MED).

Trading platforms can be time-consuming to learn and use; inefficient at tracking and may come with high risks and low reliabilities. Investors can feel at ease as Lirunex boasts some of the lowest spreads and commissions in the industry as well as a fast speed of execution by design.

"Unlike many online trading platforms that turn out to be scams, Lirunex's reliability is proven with our licenses in three sound financial jurisdictions. Lirunex is a genuine platform where clients can rest assured of privacy and security while trading. We aim to be a global brand that users can trust to execute their investment activity with," shared Jack Foong, CEO of Lirunex.

Fledgling investors can kickstart their journey in this sector through the USD 25 LX-Standard plan. Apart from this, Lirunex offers various trading tiers of an incremental minimum trading amount up to USD 10,000, which comes with lowered spread benefits, for investors of all tiers.

Lirunex boasts trading volumes of USD 10 billion and counting, and currently serves clients from around the globe, to the tune of 15,000 traders, with USD 40 million worth of investments traded every week.

These, and Lirunex's rapid growth worldwide is a testament to how its clients trust Lirunex as a reliable and high-performance platform to trade on.

Lirunex accepts a variety of payment methods, such as local and bank transfers, Visa, Mastercard, Tether, Bitwallet, Bitpay, and Paypal, among others.

To learn more about Lirunex, or try a demo account, please visit their website.

About Lirunex
Based in Cyprus, Lirunex is an online brokerage licensed in three of the world's leading financial jurisdictions. Lirunex aims to become an industry leader based on transparent and trustworthy relations with clients. Lirunex's goal is to deliver superior services in currency trading, along with CFDs, equity indices, precious metals, and energies, whilst our clients remain satisfied with their trading experience, offering tech insights, tight spreads and best execution practices.

SOURCE Lirunex

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar lurks below highs as euro gasps for gas

    The dollar began the week nudging down from multi-year highs, with a hotter-than-forecast inflation reading in New Zealand lending modest support to the kiwi, though fears about Europe's gas supply put a cap on dollar selling. The greenback has soared this year thanks to a combination of rising U.S. interest rates and wobbling economies in Europe and China. The New Zealand dollar and the Aussie inched higher after inflation surged to a three-decade high in New Zealand.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Khan Set to Beat Ruling Coalition in By

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • Fed Officials Preparing to Lift Interest Rates by Another 0.75 Percentage Point

    Policy makers are leaning against a full-point interest-rate increase at their next meeting despite the inflation surge in June.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • The 15 housing markets in America that are now actually more affordable than they were in 2005

    We could soon see "prices plateauing or even correcting modestly in some markets," one pro predicts.

  • Tesla and Musk Will Soon Enter a New Lucrative Industry

    The billionaire entrepreneur has never hidden his ambition to transform Tesla vehicles into living rooms on four wheels.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • Western companies face ‘existential crisis’ as fears grow of Chinese invasion of Taiwan

    Days after the Ukraine conflict erupted, Apple, BMW, McDonald's and other Western giants lined up to announce they were quitting Russia in protest.

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • ‘She has no ambition’: I make $100,000. I’m buying a home before the wedding. My fiancée earns $50,000 and has $20,000 in student debt. What’s a fair prenup?

    'My family isn’t thrilled about the relationship for a few reasons. My girlfriend doesn’t have a stable career.'

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’