U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,634.30
    -34.67 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,545.69
    -105.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,237.64
    -175.64 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,164.70
    -15.79 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.44
    -0.85 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.40
    -16.90 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.38 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1259
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3222
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7420
    +0.1620 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,360.50
    +700.37 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.30
    +13.18 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     

Fast Money, Team Space: Company Concept, Capital and Customers

TC Video
·1 min read

As space technology gets smaller and less expensive, more and more countries, universities and people can participate. We’ve seen thousands of small satellites launched into earth orbit from numerous developers over the past decade, many of whom were new to space. What’s next for on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (OSAM) and orbital debris clean up as small spacecraft move beyond earth orbit and the geostationary satellite belt (xGEO) into open space (cis-lunar space), and onto the lunar surface itself? We’re showcasing university trail blazers in space exploration. Meet the people working on the projects, find out what’s ahead, and how you can participate. Learn about the technologies that are shaping a world where OSAM, xGEO and “cis-lunar” are becoming household terms.

