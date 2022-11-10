U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.50
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,563.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,865.50
    +34.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.60
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.76
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.30
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1770
    -0.2330 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,373.10
    -2,029.57 (-11.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.45
    -43.25 (-10.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,398.83
    -317.60 (-1.15%)
     

Fast Radius Receives Court Approval of First Day Motions to Support Business Operations

Fast Radius
·5 min read
Fast Radius
Fast Radius

Fast Radius to continue operating and serving customers in the normal course

CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Radius, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSRD) (“Fast Radius'' or the “Company”) announced today that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has approved all of the first-day motions related to the Company's voluntary Chapter 11 petitions filed on November 7, 2022. The ruling enables Fast Radius to continue operations in the normal course including:

  • Maintaining employee payroll and health benefits,

  • Paying vendors for all post-petition goods and services,

  • Continuing all customer programs, and

  • Other programs that are essential to continuing the business without disruptions.

In addition, the court set a hearing for Monday, November 14, to consider the Company’s sale and marketing procedures motion which lay out the timeline and criteria for bids to be received including a proposed bid deadline of December 5, 2022.

“We are pleased to have received approval of the first-day motions. This allows us to continue providing our Cloud Manufacturing Platform to our customers without interruption, while maintaining our relationships with our vendors and business partners,” said Lou Rassey, Co-Founder and CEO of Fast Radius. “We thank our customers for their loyalty and our employees for their hard world as we manage through the current environment.”

Court filings and other information related to the proceedings are available on a separate website administered by the Company's noticing agent, Stretto, at https://cases.stretto.com/fastradius or by calling Stretto representatives toll-free at 1-877-361-4291 or 1-714-384-7055 for calls originating outside of the U.S.

DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal advisor to the Company, Lincoln International is serving as its investment banker, and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as its financial advisor. Interested parties may contact Lincoln International for additional information at fastradiusinfo@lincolninternational.com.

ABOUT FAST RADIUS
Fast Radius, Inc. is a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The Fast Radius Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ provides software applications and manufacturing solutions that help engineers design, make, and fulfill commercial-grade parts, when and where they are needed. This enables companies to manufacture and ship parts easily, flexibly, and sustainably. Founded in 2017, Fast Radius, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore, and microfactories in Chicago and at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY. To learn more about Fast Radius and how its digital manufacturing capabilities are helping companies, please visit Fast Radius.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “scales,” “representative of,” “valuation,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the Company’s ability to obtain timely approval of the Bankruptcy Court with respect to motions filed in the Chapter 11 proceedings; (ii) objections to the pleadings filed that could protract the Chapter 11 proceedings; (iii) the Bankruptcy Court’s rulings in the Chapter 11 proceedings, including the outcome of the Chapter 11 proceedings generally; (iv) the Company’s ability to obtain a timely sale of all of its assets or approval of a plan of reorganization; (v) the length of time that the Company will operate under Chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of operating capital during the pendency of the Chapter 11 proceedings; (vi) the Company’s ability to continue to operate its business during the pendency of the Chapter 11 proceedings; (vii) employee attrition and the Company’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel due to the distractions and uncertainties; (viii) the effectiveness of the overall restructuring activities pursuant to the Chapter 11 proceedings and any additional strategies the Company may employ to address its liquidity and capital resources; (ix) the actions and decisions of creditors and other third parties that have an interest in the Chapter 11 proceedings; (x) increased legal and other professional costs necessary to execute the Company’s restructuring; (xi) the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties and regulatory authorities as a result of the Chapter 11 proceedings; (xii) the trading price and volatility of the Company’s common stock and warrants and the effects of the expected delisting from The Nasdaq Stock Market; (xiii) litigation and other risks inherent in a bankruptcy process; (xiv) the impact of uncertainty regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern on our liquidity and prospects; and (xv) risks related to our ability to secure working capital. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additionally, the Chapter 11 proceedings may result in holders of the Company’s securities receiving no value for their interests. Because of such a possibility, the value of these securities is highly speculative and may pose substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders thereof in the Chapter 11 proceedings. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its securities.

You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in Fast Radius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 and other periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Fast Radius assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Fast Radius does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

CONTACT
Morgan Scott, Senior Director of Communications at Fast Radius
pr@fastradius.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Why Amyris Stock Was Driven Into the Ground on Wednesday

    Synthetic-biology company Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) had an absolutely awful day on the stock exchange Wednesday, due to an earnings report that fell well short of expectations. After market hours on Tuesday, Amyris divulged its third-quarter results. Alas, the total fell far short of the average analyst estimate of just under $112 million.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Rivian growth attributed to ‘managing environment they’re in than hoping for alleviation’: Analyst

    Truist Securities Equity Research Analyst Jordan Levy joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Rivian's earnings results and what's behind the company's growth.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Binance Walks Away From Deal to Rescue FTX

    Crypto exchange Binance said it would walk away from an initial offer to acquire its competitor FTX after a review of the company’s finances.

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 growth stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett. Investors for the past few months have been piling into companies with resilient growth prospects over cheaper value stocks. This […]

  • Why Unity Software Stock Is Sliding After Hours

    Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Unity said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $322.9 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $322.32 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 14 cents per share, which was in line with analyst estimates. "The third quarter came in line wit

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Re

  • Rivian stock rises on mixed third-quarter earnings citing supply chain worries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Rivian's Q3 earnings results.

  • 9 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss the 9 cheap stocks to buy according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 4 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment Management has been battered this year as investors exit growth stocks […]