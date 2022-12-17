U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    -1.61 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    -0.0060 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6900
    -1.0500 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,702.61
    -215.31 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Fastcash and Knox Wire Announce $1.2 Billion Global Payment Partnership

·2 min read

Fastcash will utilize Knox Wire to expand their cross-border payment capabilities and streamline the cross-border payment process.

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastcash and Knox Wire announce global payment partnership. The collaboration, orchestrated by Zed Network, will power as much as $1.2 billion USD per year in volume.

Fastcash leverages a digital gateway that processes cash-ins or cash-outs at physical locations including ATMs, banks, offices, post offices, and retailers. Via smart conciliation process, payments have accurate identification metrics and allow for easy ID verification of agencies or individuals. Fastcash caters to more than 8.6 million Brazilians and powers the transfer of over 10 billion BRL per year, enabling the growth of Brazilian businesses.

Knox Wire has the capacity to process payments to nearly 30,000 financial institutions across 190 countries. Transactions are processed quickly between financial institutions using Knox Wire's real-time gross settlement system, which keeps track of the progress of every transaction in real-time.

Fastcash will utilize Knox Wire to expand their cross-border payment capabilities and streamline the cross-border payment process. Fastcash will also work with Knox Wire in opening up more efficient access to the Brazilian market.  The collaboration will create a solution mutually beneficial to both companies, expanding the potential for cross-border payments to and from Brazil.

Knox Wire's Chief Executive Officer, Stephen McCullah, said: "The partnership between Knox Wire and Fastcash is an opportunity that will allow both companies to provide better financial services globally for both companies."

Fastcash Chief Executive officer Renato Da Silva Filho said: "The collaboration with Knox Wire will allow faster cross-border transactions for Fastcash clients while opening up Knox Wire to access the robust Brazilian market."

About Fastcash
Fastcash provides a financial gateway to access a wallet tailored to a business's financial needs. In addition to increasing revenue potential, reducing costs, increasing geographical coverage, and automating processes, Fastcash helps entrepreneurs to grow their business with digital money.

Contact:
Renato Entao
Contact: financeiro@fastcash.com.br
Website: fastcash.com.br

Knox Wire

Contact:
Josh Hutchison – PR Manager
press@knoxwire.com
Website: knoxwire.com

About Zed Network
Based in Toronto, Canada, Zed is a global payments technology platform that connects MSBs, MTOs, PSPs, neobanks and fintech companies to cross border payment options using banks, blockchain, mobile wallets and cash networks. Find out more at www.zed.network

Contact:
Press office – pr@zed.network
Website: zed.network

About Knox Wire

Knox Wire is a cross-border payment system combining the financial messaging capabilities of Swift, with the real-time gross settlement capabilities of the most powerful RTGS systems.

Press Contact: Josh Hutchison, +27617217112, https://knoxwire.com

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastcash-and-knox-wire-announce-1-2-billion-global-payment-partnership-301705672.html

SOURCE Knox Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Indians are taking over corporate America–and tech layoffs won’t stop them. Here’s why you should believe the hype

    U.S. companies currently led or owned by Indians have a market capitalization of more than $6 trillion. Their secret? Family and education.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Well, the numbers came in this week, and the Fed did what we had all been expecting, while inflation beat the forecasts. That is, inflation slowed its rate of increase, from 7.7% in October to 7.1% in November, and the Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates 50 basis points. And the next day, markets responded with a nosedive. The across-the-board drop came after investors had a chance to digest the numbers and the Fed’s recent comments. The Fed has signaled that while it will boost

  • Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

    The company led by Elon Musk had a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion on Dec. 31, 2021. The market value is only slightly over $474 billion, meaning that nearly $640 billion of stock market capitalization evaporated in 12 months. Tesla's stock is currently trading at $150.23, which represents a 57.4% year-on-year drop.

  • Do I Have To Pay a Relative's Taxes After They Die?

    When a loved one passes away, it can be an emotional experience. Unfortunately, handling the deceased's finances can add to this stress. While most people know that you need to file a final tax return for the deceased, most people … Continue reading → The post Income in Respect of a Decedent (IRD) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think TSMC (TSM) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in TSMC (TSM). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Completely Exited in 2022

    Despite being an active buyer this year, Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway also sold several of its holdings as it repositioned its portfolio.

  • Real-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest money managers are set to unload up to $100 billion of stocks in the final few weeks of the year, adding to a selloff that’s snowballed since Jerome Powell’s unequivocal message that policymakers will press on with aggressive tightening at the risk of job cuts and a recession.Most Read from BloombergOhio Man Who Posed in Tub Full of Cash to Plead Guilty in Bitcoin Theft CaseTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesBinance, Alone at the

  • More Likely to 5X First: PayPal vs. Block

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was built to facilitate online purchases using credit cards or bank accounts. Block (NYSE: SQ) -- the company formerly known as Square -- was established to give small businesses an affordable means of accepting card-based payments. For instance, PayPal now offers card transaction tools to small businesses often not served by larger payment processors, while Block's Cash App is much like PayPal's original peer-to-peer money transfer platform.

  • These Three Stocks Offer Steady Dividend Income -- and High Yields

    Here are attractive choices for retirees and others who live off the income that their investments generate.

  • New York City REIT Inc: From $13 to $1.85 In Less Than 12 Months

    New York City REIT Inc. (NYSE: NYC) slumped to even lower lows this week and now trades below $2 after going for $13 as recently as April. Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have had a challenging year with the Federal Reserve steadily taking interest rates higher. Few, however, have experienced the relentless selling of this REIT. New York City REIT invests in properties in all five boroughs of the Big Apple, but most of the portfolio is concentrated in Manhattan. Funds from operations

  • Barron’s 10 Favorite Stocks for 2023

    Our 10 favorites from last year handily beat the market. Why we now like Alphabet, Bank of America, Medtronic, and seven others.

  • 3 Passive Income Bargains to Buy Now for 2023

    Because of that, there are some real bargains out there for passive income-seeking investors. Three dividend-paying stocks a few Fool.com contributors think look extremely attractive following this year's sell-off are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIPC) (NYSE: BIP). Because of that, they could supply investors with lots of passive income in 2023 and beyond.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income in 2023

    Three great options are Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Because of that, they can really supercharge your passive income. Community Healthcare Trust currently offers a 6.2% dividend yield.

  • Musk Is Seeking New Twitter Investors at Same Price He Paid

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is seeking new investors for Twitter Inc. at $54.20 a share, the same price he paid when he took the company private for $44 billion in October and kicked off a contentious overhaul. Most Read from BloombergOhio Man Who Posed in Tub Full of Cash to Plead Guilty in Bitcoin Theft CaseTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesBinance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto WorryVerizon Lost Its Network Superiority — Now It’s Payi

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best cheap stocks to buy now for long term. If you want to see more best cheap stocks to buy now for long term, go directly to 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term. To many investors, a cheap stock isn’t a stock […]

  • 'Big Short' Burry Says Crypto Has a Problem Similar to the Subprime Crisis

    The fledgling financial services industry has been trying to be transparent since the overnight implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safer Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    To say that there's economic anxiety surrounding 2023 would be an understatement. In 2022 there was inflation not seen in 40 years, and a bear market that brought a humbling experience to many investors who had enjoyed the fruits of the past bull run. Here are three stocks that are safer bets than most in the event of a market crash.

  • FTX's alleged run-of-the-mill frauds depended entirely on crypto

    The arrest of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried on a variety of fraud charges has been greeted in some quarters as a vindication for the cryptocurrency economy. After all, the allegations focused on generic financial crimes, and the government agencies involved didn’t use the occasion to zero in on hot-button debates about how crypto assets should be regulated.

  • Maxar Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:MAXR) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 58% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Maxar Technologies...

  • I Do Not Need My IRA RMD. Can I Put It in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA’s required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you also have enough income.