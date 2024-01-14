Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Fastenal, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$4.6b - US$668m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Fastenal has an ROCE of 38%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Fastenal's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fastenal.

So How Is Fastenal's ROCE Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by Fastenal's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 38% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 41% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 38%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Fastenal can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On Fastenal's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Fastenal has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 145% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

While Fastenal looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price.

