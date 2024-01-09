Do Fastenal's (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Fastenal with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Fastenal Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Fastenal grew its EPS by 11% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Fastenal remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.8% to US$7.3b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Fastenal Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$35b company like Fastenal. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$66m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Fastenal, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

Fastenal's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$5.4m in the year prior to December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Fastenal Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Fastenal is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Fastenal, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Fastenal is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Although Fastenal certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

