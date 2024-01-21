Fastenal's (NASDAQ:FAST) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of February to $0.39. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Fastenal's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, Fastenal's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 25.5%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 80% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Fastenal Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Fastenal Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Fastenal has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.0% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Fastenal's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 14 Fastenal analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Fastenal not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

