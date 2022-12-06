U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.26
    -57.58 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.34
    -350.76 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,014.89
    -225.05 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.58
    -27.65 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.54
    +0.29 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0472
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2135
    -0.0059 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8680
    +0.1830 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,998.26
    +30.52 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.49
    -1.32 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     
3

Faster acceleration is just a click — and a credit card payment — away in new electric cars as the likes of Mercedes jump on a trend set by Tesla

Tim Levin,Alexa St. John
·2 min read
The 2022 Polestar 2 electric car.
Automakers like Polestar are following in Tesla's footsteps and introducing performance upgrades through software updates — with a one-time fee.Tim Levin/Insider

  • Mercedes-Benz and Polestar invite buyers of their electric cars to pay up for more horsepower.

  • Both brands recently introduced software updates that boost a car's performance for a fee.

  • Tesla pioneered using software updates to unlock special features in its cars.

Mainstream carmakers are following Tesla's lead by offering performance upgrades via costly software updates.

This week, Polestar — the EV startup jointly-owned by automaker Volvo and its Chinese parent company Geely — announced an over-the-air update that boosts the power output of the Polestar 2 in North America.

The upgrade gives Polestar's long-range, dual-motor sedan an additional 68 horsepower, for a total of 476. Polestar said in a release this also drops the car's 0 to 60 mph time to 4.2 seconds.

The caveat is that the update costs a one-time fee of $1,195. It's the latest example in a growing trend of automakers opting to charge customers for an upgrade after purchasing their vehicle.

As vehicles become increasingly computerized and internet-connected, automakers see huge potential in remotely tweaking a car's capabilities or adding new ones altogether — and charging owners handsomely for doing so.

Luxury automaker Mercedes will soon offer an "Acceleration Increase" feature for its EQS and EQE electric sedans and their SUV counterparts. Drivers who want some extra power have to cough up $1,200 — every year.

Tesla pioneered remote software updates in cars and offers extra performance to owners of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV who cough up a couple thousand dollars.

Big-picture software play

Efforts to monetize software-enabled features go beyond performance upgrades. As automakers pour a collective $74 billion into software development through 2026 (according to auto consultancy SBD Automotive) — they're investigating new types of revenue. BMW, for example, lets owners pay over time for heated seats or a heated steering wheel.

"I see the industry as a whole going towards what they're calling features as a service," SBD EV principal Robert Fisher told Insider in October. "They're looking to monetize these updates somehow."

The big question is how buyers respond to the new trend. An April study by Cox Automotive found that 75% of US consumers are unwilling to subscribe to most vehicle features. "It still leaves a bad taste in the mouth of at least the American audience," Fisher said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan

    Mercedes-Benz's first dealership in the world dedicated to its all-electric Mercedes-EQ brand opened in Yokohama, south of the Japanese capital on Tuesday, the German automaker's local unit said. Mercedes-Benz has rolled out five electric models since 2019 and "sees further growth in the electric vehicle market in Japan," it said in a statement. Battery EVs have been slow to catch on in Japan, where domestic makers dominate the market.

  • At $5,500, Will This TLC-Needing 1979 Chevy Corvette Sell PDQ?

    Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Corvette may be Malaise-Era, but it’s still pretty exciting, even in its current project-car state. Let’s see how excited we can get over its price.

  • Tesla sold 100,291 China-made vehicles in Nov -Xinhua

    Tesla Inc delivered 100,291 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in November, the highest monthly sales since its Shanghai factory opened in late 2020, a Xinhua report said on Monday. However, BYD led all brands in China's November EV sales at 229,942 electric cars including plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles, three times more than a year earlier and more than double Tesla's tally, China Passenger Car Association data shows. BYD was the top-selling car brand in China in the first four weeks of November, data from China Merchants Bank International shows, outperforming the Volkswagen brand in a reversal that highlights the pressure on legacy brands in the world's largest auto market.

  • Netflix Is ‘Not Anti-Sports, We’re Just Pro-Profit,’ Ted Sarandos Says

    Netflix’s Ted Sarandos again addressed the question of whether the streamer is interested in live sports — and he once again waved it off as not in the cards, at least anytime soon. “We’ve not seen a profit path to renting big sports,” said Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer, speaking Tuesday at the […]

  • China's BYD to start selling EVs in Japan by early 2023

    BYD Co's Japanese division said on Monday it would start selling its first battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the country early next year, as the world's largest EV maker further steps up its plan to either sell or make its cars available across major markets. China's BYD, in which Berkshire Hathaway owns a stake, said it will roll out an electric sports utility vehicle, ATTO 3, in Japan starting Jan. 31. BYD's Japan chapter is planning to introduce two more models by the end of 2023 and more than 100 dealerships in Japan by the end of 2025, the company said.

  • Junkyard Gem: 2001 Acura MDX

    A 2001 Acura MDX, the first model year of the first large SUV from Honda, found in a Colorado car graveyard.

  • Student, driver taken to hospital after school bus crashes into carport, officials say

    A bus driver had a close call after driving off the road Monday afternoon in Lancaster County.

  • General Motors (GM) Takes Big Steps Toward Adoption of EVs

    General Motors (GM) launches Canada's 1st full-scale EV plant along with BrightDrop. It is set to invest another $275 million with LG Energy to boost capacity at the Ultium Cells plant.

  • Apple scales back self-driving car, delays launch to 2026 - Bloomberg News

    The company's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when it first started to design a vehicle from scratch. Apple is now planning a less-ambitious design that will include a steering wheel and pedals and only support full autonomous capabilities on highways, the people told Bloomberg. Last year, a Bloomberg report said Apple was pushing to launch its electric car as early as 2025 and refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities.

  • U.S. expands deportation relief to some 264,000 Haitians

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will expand deportation relief and access to work permits for Haitians who are already in the United States, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Monday, a move that comes as Haiti's government struggles to stabilize the country. The administration will offer Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to an estimated 264,000 Haitians for 18 months after the current designation expires in February.

  • 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Goes From Shell To ‘Oh Hell!’

    What might this old school muscle car become?

  • Does The Brink’s Company (BCO) Provide Attractive Investment Opportunity?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Small-Cap Value Concentrated Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined by -7.34% gross of fees, underperforming the Russell 2000 Value Index, which returned -4.61%, and the Russell 2000 Index, which returned -2.19%. In addition, […]

  • 2 Reasons Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement May Not Be the Best Move

    It's generally advised to pay off all your debts -- including your mortgage -- before you retire. But under certain circumstances, this might not be the right financial decision for you. Find Out: 6...

  • Alabama football team awards: Here are permanent captains, team MVP

    Alabama football held its annual team banquet Sunday night. Here's the team MVP for 2022.

  • Watch: Doctor explains what spinal cord contusion means for Matthew Stafford’s future

    Dr. David Chao broke down what Matthew Stafford's neck injury means for his future and whether it's a career-threatening issue

  • UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott

    The leader of the United Arab Emirates made a surprise visit Monday to Qatar as it hosts the World Cup — his first since leading a yearslong four-nation boycott of Doha over a political dispute that poisoned regional relations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also serves as the ruler of Abu Dhabi, made the trip at the invitation of Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

  • What Perks Actually Succeed at Luring Employees Back to the Office (and Which Fail Miserably)?

    The pandemic may have changed how and where people work forever, but according to a recent ResumeBuilder.com study, 90% of companies polled said they will demand workers to return to the office (RTO)...

  • Chiefs to release DT Taylor Stallworth from 53-man roster

    The #Chiefs have released DT Taylor Stallworth from their 53-man roster according to his agent.

  • Ax-wielding Georgia man smashes lottery machine, steals cash at convenience store

    A man is wanted in Georgia after using an ax to bust open a lottery machine inside a convenience store and stealing $2,800 last month, according to a local report.