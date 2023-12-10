Advertisement
Work faster, be flexible, compromise to reach climate deal - COP28 president

Reuters
·1 min read

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber called on countries on Sunday to work harder, be flexible and accept compromise to reach a deal on tackling climate change, including wording for the first time on the future of fossil fuels.

In remarks made to journalists as negotiators started to tackle some of the more contentious issues in the deal, such as the future for fossil fuels, al-Jaber told nations that watering down the ambition of the deal and failure were not options. (Reporting by Kate Abnett, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)

