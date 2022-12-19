U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,800.81
    -51.55 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,587.44
    -333.02 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,517.66
    -187.75 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.07
    -24.35 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.25
    +0.96 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0604
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2142
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9400
    +0.2610 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,576.61
    -185.34 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.29
    -4.10 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Faster Rate, Faster Freight: e2open and Hubtek Technology Partner

Hubtek LLC
·2 min read

Hubtek is pleased to announce an integrated partnership with e2open to be the preferred technology provider for Carrier Rating Automation and Carrier SpotMarket Automation.

Hubtek and e2open

Hubtek and e2open
Hubtek and e2open

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubtek, a workforce and process optimization provider, is pleased to announce an integrated partnership with e2open to be the preferred technology provider for Carrier Rating Automation and Carrier SpotMarket Automation in e2open Carrier Marketplace.

Hubtek's VP of Partnerships and Strategy, Scott Hadley, said of the announcement, "The natural synergy of these two platforms, e2open Carrier Marketplace's eConnect+ and Hubtek TABiConnect, achieves a touchless quoting experience for both shippers and transportation providers. Speed-to-market is accelerated and access to freight is increased significantly with this partnership, serving the needs of more discerning and technologically centric shippers."

e2open's Transportation Management for shippers aligns with TABi Connect to allow transportation providers a dynamic control of the quoted rates to shippers at the click of a button. Shippers can instantly extract available rates from providers before the freight ever reaches the spot market. This is more efficient than the traditional spot bidding process and can provide a shipper with instant spot coverage with just a few clicks.

With a robust set of controls within TABiConnect, transportation providers can build quoting algorithms that uniquely match their business strategies and their customers' needs. Through e2open's platform and Carrier Marketplace, shippers can secure capacity and rates efficiently, while carriers can capture freight volume through easily automated processes.

Want to know more? click here.

About Hubtek 

Hubtek is the workforce optimization platform that integrates Talent, Training and Technology to accelerate the growth of transportation providers within the supply chain. Providing world-class talent across Latin America, industry-centric training and strategy and a rapidly evolving suite of process automation tools, Hubtek opens new channels of efficiency and profitability for our clients. We focus on providing freight spend analytics to benefit both shippers and providers, regardless of size and market. Learn more at: www.gohubtek.com

About e2open

e2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world's largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

e2open and "Moving as one." are the registered trademarks of e2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Katherin Camargo
Marketing Director
katherinc@gohubtek.com
17866055695945

Related Images






Image 1: Hubtek and e2open



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk: ‘It’s time for Tesla’s board to wake up and do their job,’ investor says

    Gerber Kawasaki Co-Founder Ross Gerber joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk’s leadership of Tesla and Twitter, how Twitter is affecting the Tesla brand, what the board of directors at Tesla needs to do, and how he would run Tesla if he had the role.

  • Citigroup’s $900 Million Revlon Blunder Ends With a Dismissal After Bank’s Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- A hard-fought battle between Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth I

  • Struggling to Find Accountants, Businesses Boost Salary Offers, Hire Temporary Workers

    A deepening shortage of accountants is driving a growing number of companies to raise salaries or seek temporary help to strengthen their finance teams amid a slowing economy.

  • Meta accused of breaching antitrust rules, VF Corp explores sale of Jansport, Epic Games fined $520M

    Notable business headlines include the EU accusing Meta of breaching antitrust rules, VF. Corp. exploring the sale of its backpack maker Jansport, and Epic Games fined $520 million by the FTC amid online privacy protection violations.

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

    The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coal Use Hits New Record. The Stocks Are Soaring.

    The outlook for the coal industry next year is mixed. Coal use for steelmaking is likely to fall given expectations of a global economic slowdown.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACCELERATES RETURN OF CAPITAL WITH $419 MILLION IN DISPOSITIONS AND A 32% DIVIDEND INCREASE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective October 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in our operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area. Current production from the disposed assets is approximately 11,000 boe/d1 and is expected to average appro

  • Ford Settled Dozens of Truck-Rollover Lawsuits Before $1.7 Billion Verdict

    The auto maker, expected to argue for a new trial in a Georgia case that resulted in a $1.7 billion jury verdict, says its millions of Super Duty trucks are safe.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Virtual reality legend John Carmack’s departure just made Meta’s metaverse gamble even longer

    The departure of John Carmack, a virtual reality pioneer who joined then-Facebook more than eight years ago, highlights the growing pains of a social-networking giant pivoting hard to the metaverse.

  • Meta faces record-breaking fine after being accused of breaking EU rules

    Fine for Facebook owner would smash previous European Union record of 4.125 billion euros

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, formerly one of Russia's biggest car makers, has begun laying off workers at its St Petersburg factory, which has stood idle since March, largely due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. "Owing to the continued suspension of production, Hyundai Motor is taking steps to optimise its staff numbers in Russia," Hyundai's Russian unit said in a statement. Around 2,600 people built Hyundai and Kia cars at the plant, which has a capacity of some 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • Ripple CEO’s attorney to resign as counsel on XRP lawsuit against SEC

    Ripple CEO Bradley Garlinghouse's attorney has applied to withdraw as his counsel in Ripple's ongoing lawsuit against the SEC.