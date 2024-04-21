These are the ‘fastest-growing’ brands in Arkansas, according to Yelp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some companies have recently begun to broaden their footprint and expand business into the Natural State.

Yelp recently released its inaugural Fastest Growing Brands list along with a map of the fastest-growing brand in each state.

To determine the lists, Yelp analyzed data such as new location openings, consumer interest, and searches.

Scooter’s Coffee topped the list in Arkansas. The Nebraska-based drive-thru coffee chain has 10 locations in Arkansas with four in Northwest Arkansas and three in the Little Rock metro.

Here are the top five fastest-growing brands in Arkansas, according to Yelp.

Scooter’s Coffee Popeyes Louisiana Chicken Olive Garden Insomnia Cookies Culver’s

Scooter’s Cofee was also the fastest-growing in Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Kentucky.

Below is a map of the fastest-growing brands in each state.

(Courtesy: Yelp)

Yelp mentioned that challenger brands, businesses that are not market leaders but aim to compete by disrupting their industry like Scooter’s Coffee, made up more than 70% of the top 50 fastest-growing brands.

To see the top five fastest-growing brands in each state and the full rankings, visit Yelp’s website.

