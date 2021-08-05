Fastest-growing Natural Meat Snack Brand, Chomps, Launches in Canada

For the first time ever, Canadians can find Chomps Original Beef Sticks on Amazon and at Natura Market

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Family-owned and operated healthy meat snack brand, Chomps – which offers products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins – today announces its highly anticipated expansion into Canada. Chomps Original Beef Sticks are now available for Canadians to purchase through Amazon and Natura Market.

The roll out to the Canadian market comes nine years after Chomps first debuted in the U.S., where it has become the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels.

"For several years now, consumers in Canada have been asking for Chomps to become available in local retailers," said Pete Maldonado, CEO and co-founder of Chomps. "Amazon and Natura Market are just the first step in our expansion into Canada, and we look forward to continuing to grow the Chomps footprint."

Crafted with only the highest quality ingredients, Chomps Original Beef is made from grass-fed and finished beef, sustainably sourced from Tasmania and Victoria, Australia. With a savory flavor that is slightly smoky, slightly spicy, each stick packs 9 grams of protein and 90 calories without any added sugar or artificial flavors. As are all Chomps meat snacks, the Original Beef flavor is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten Free, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified and free of all top 9 allergens.

Chomps Original Beef sticks can be found on Amazon for $28.99 per 10-pack, and Natura Market for $2.99 per single stick. In the coming months, additional varieties of Chomps will be introduced to the Canadian market. For more information or to find a retail location near you, visit www.chomps.com .

About Chomps

Chomps is the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels* with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins and no hidden, harmful ingredients. All Chomps meat sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef and venison and free-range turkey with no hormones or antibiotics. Chomps never contain added sugar, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, fillers, binders or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is the only meat snack that is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and Allergy-Friendly. Visit www.chomps.com for more information.

