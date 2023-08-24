'Fastest growing' supermarket chain is coming to Port Orange

ALDI will open a new store in Port Orange in 2024. It will be the ninth in Volusia County.

German discount grocer ALDI recently opened its eighth store in Volusia County. It is expected to add another next year in Port Orange. Here's what we know:

It will be part of a new retail center

Plans filed with the city show the future ALDI will be part of a new retail strip center called Shoppes at Summer Trees. The 5.8-acre site is on the southwest corner of Williamson Boulevard and Summer Trees Road.

The project will include an 18,701-square-foot ALDI store and 12,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial building with 160 surface parking spaces.

It originally included a fast-food restaurant, but the eatery was removed from the latest plans submitted in July, said Port Orange Community Development Director Tim Burman.

This is the view looking south at the site of the planned Shoppes at Summer Trees retail center at 5500 S. Williamson Blvd. in Port Orange on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The project, which is expected to begin construction in early 2024, will include an ALDI grocery store.

It's on track to break ground soon

"ALDI is expected to resubmit plans for final approval in September and plans to begin construction in early 2024," said Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette.

The project could get underway even sooner. According to Burman: "We're close to approval of a site plan and expect to issue a building permit in the fall."

ALDI opened a store Aug. 10 at 963 Harley Strickland Blvd. in Orange City that took eight months to complete. Some locations have gone up even faster. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Franjo Construction states on its website that it completed a store for the chain in just 51 days.

This is screenshot of a map on the City of Port Orange website showing the triangular site (marked in blue) of the planned Shoppes at Summer Trees development. The ALDI-anchored retail strip center will be across the street from The Pavilion at Port Orange shopping center and north of the Publix-anchored Westport Square shopping center.

ALDI is the nation's fastest growing grocer

When ALDI opened its Edgewater store in September 2022, it announced it was part of an "aggressive expansion plan" to become the United States' third-largest retailer by the end of 2022.

Industry trade publications rank ALDI as the nation's fastest growing grocer. Chain Store Age reported that ALDI opened and/or remodeled 139 stores in the U.S. last year with plans to open 120 more in 2023.

And that's not counting the nearly 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in the Southeast it recently announced plans to acquire early next year.

ALDI officials did not respond to a request for comment.

The chain opened its first Volusia-Flagler area store in 2008 at 812 N. Nova Road in Daytona Beach. It now has 10 including two in Palm Coast.

Its stores typically employ 10 workers.

'Supermarket Guru' praises chain's prices, quality

The no-frills chain keeps prices low by mainly offering private-label ALDI-brand products, but it has its fans.

Phil Lempert, a California-based food and grocery industry analyst also known as the Supermarket Guru, called Aldi brands "very high quality" in an interview with USA Today. "I've talked to their quality control, been in their kitchens. You will save money, there's no question, and you are going to get high quality. "

ALDI offers a "Twice as Nice Guarantee" where customers who don't like ALDI-exclusive products can return them for a refund.

The Port Orange location is in a growing area

The Shoppes at Summer Trees will be across from The Pavilion at Port Orange shopping center to the east and directly north of the Publix-anchored Westport Square at Williamson and Taylor Road. The site is across from the new Springs at Port Orange apartment complex on the northwest corner of Williamson and Summer Trees.

Developer has local ties

The Shoppes at Summer Trees is being developed by VeeCor, a company owned by the Coraci family of New Jersey, which has numerous real estate holdings locally.

Mayor welcomes project

"I'm looking forward to ALDI coming to our community and giving our residents another quality choice to serve their grocery needs," said Burnette. "This has been in the works for some time and I can't wait to welcome them when they open their doors."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: ALDI is coming to Port Orange. Here's where the grocery store's going.