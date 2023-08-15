Fastest rise in wage growth since records began fuels inflation fears

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey

Pay is rising at the fastest pace since records began in a blow to the Bank of England’s fight against inflation.

Wages excluding bonuses grew at 7.8pc in the three months to June, figures from Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The rate is the fastest pace since the ONS began collecting data in 2001. June’s figure was also well above City expectations of 7.4pc growth. Pay increases have accelerated from 7.3pc last month, which itself was a record.

Pay rises in the private sector averaged 8.2pc in the three months to June when excluding bonuses, the largest on record outside of the pandemic.

Public sector staff were given a 6.2pc uplift, the highest since 2001.

The shock rise will fuel fears at the Bank of England that Britain is entering a wage-price spiral, where climbing pay awards drive inflation.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank, has called current pay increases “unsustainable” and urged both employers and employees to show restraint.

Mr Bailey has signalled that wage growth data is now the most important factor for the Bank when deciding interest rate policy.

June’s record increase means that for the first time in nearly two years, pay growth is now outpacing inflation and workers are slowly regaining purchasing power.

When adjusted for inflation, regular pay rose by 0.1pc. When bonuses were included, it was 0.5pc higher.

Despite the strong wage growth, the labour market is increasingly showing signs of cooling in the face of the most aggressive round of interest rate rises since the late 1980s.

Unemployment rose by 0.3 percentage points to 4.2pc. The jobless rate is now at its highest level since 2017, barring the pandemic.

Darren Morgan from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rise in unemployment was “mainly due to people taking slightly longer to find work than those who started job hunting in recent months.”

Vacancies fell for the 13th consecutive month to 1.02 million.

Jack Kennedy from Indeed, the job search website, said more recent data pointed to a continued softening in job ads through to mid-August.

However, he said: “Labour demand remains comfortably above pre-pandemic levels and has only slowly been retreating from previous peaks.

“That could help support upward pressure on wages for a while yet as the market remains tight overall, with just 1.4 unemployed jobseeker per vacancy.”

The share of inactive people – meaning those neither in work nor jobhunting – fell slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 20.9pc.

