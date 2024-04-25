©Jeep

Many factors go into the reasons why Americans choose one particular car over another. While cost, fuel efficiency, engine performance and other factors may seem like the likely determinants, many people choose cars because of how they look and feel on the interior too.

Cars have long been a status symbol, not only representing class and income, but reflecting the personality of the driver.

GOBankingRates set out to find out what the fastest-selling new car in every state is, by using iSeeCars.com 2022 data.

Honda makes a strong showing in six states, with its CR-V and HR-V. Nissan also showed up in another five states, and other popular brands like Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet make recurring appearances on the list. Additionally, though Tesla has typically dominated the electric vehicles’ (EV) market over the past few years, Tesla does not appear on this list. Alaska has been left off as there was not data in this state.

Read on to find out which car is the fastest selling in your state.

©GMC

Alabama: GMC Yukon

Average days to sell: 27.1

Arizona: Chevrolet Corvette

Average days to sell: 18.2

©Honda

Arkansas: Honda Odyssey

Average days to sell: 18.4

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

California: Kia Niro

Average days to sell: 23.1

RL GNZLZ / Flickr.com

Colorado: Nissan Murano

Average days to sell: 19.9

©Honda North America

Connecticut: Acura RDX

Average days to sell: 21.2

©Lexus

Delaware: Lexus ES 350

Average days to sell: 25.5

©Volkswagen

Florida: Volkswagen Golf GTI

Average days to sell: 19.1

©Honda

Georgia: Honda Ridgeline

Average days to sell: 24.3

©Honda

Hawaii: Honda Civic

Average days to sell: 35.7

©Chevrolet

Idaho: Chevrolet Colorado

Average days to sell: 33.7

©AUDI AG

Illinois: Audi Q3

Average days to sell: 17.1

©Ford

Indiana: Ford Bronco

Average days to sell: 18.9

MikeDitz / Nissan

Iowa: Nissan Rogue

Average days to sell: 36.3

©Nissan

Kansas: Nissan Rogue

Average days to sell: 39.9

©Acura

Kentucky: Acura MDX

Average days to sell: 31.7

©Honda

Louisiana: Honda HR-V

Average days to sell: 28.7

©Subaru

Maine: Subaru Crosstrek

Average days to sell: 38.1

Mercedes-Benz / Wieck

Maryland: Mercedes-Benz GLE

Average days to sell: 25.2

©Lincoln

Massachusetts: Lincoln Corsair

Average days to sell: 27.7

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Michigan: Ford Bronco

Average days to sell: 26.8

©Toyota

Minnesota: Toyota Sienna

Average days to sell: 18.1

Vitalij Sova / iStock.com

Mississippi: Toyota Corolla

Average days to sell: 25.7

©Subaru

Missouri: Subaru Crosstrek

Average days to sell: 21.4

©Ford

Montana: Ford Expedition Max

Average days to sell: 25.3

Nebraska: Honda CR-V

Average days to sell: 44.2

©Kia

Nevada: Kia Sorento

Average days to sell: 20.2

©Subaru

New Hampshire: Subaru Forester

Average days to sell: 29.9

©Toyota

New Jersey: Toyota 4Runner

Average days to sell: 24.3

©Nissan

New Mexico: Nissan Rogue

Average days to sell: 25.6

©Ford

New York: Ford Bronco

Average days to sell: 14.2

©GMC

North Carolina: GMC Yukon XL

Average days to sell: 20.4

shaunl / Getty Images

North Dakota: Ford Explorer

Average days to sell: 35.3

©Kia

Ohio: Kia Seltos

Average days to sell: 26.8

TIM SUTTON / Nissan

Oklahoma: Nissan Frontier

Average days to sell: 20.5

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Oregon: GMC Sierra 1500

Average days to sell: 28

©Lincoln

Pennsylvania: Lincoln Aviator

Average days to sell: 27.4

Rhode Island: Honda CR-V

Average days to sell: 23.2

©Chevrolet

South Carolina: Chevrolet Tahoe

Average days to sell: 23.5

©FCA US LLC

South Dakota: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Average days to sell: 46.6

©GMC

Tennessee: GMC Yukon

Average days to sell: 27.5

©Hyundai

Texas: Hyundai Venue

Average days to sell: 25.8

Honda North America / Honda

Utah: Honda CR-V

Average days to sell: 26.2

©Toyota

Vermont: Toyota RAV4

Average days to sell: 20.5

©Frenak/Chevrolet

Virginia: Chevrolet Suburban

Average days to sell: 20.9

Wes Allison / Honda

Washington: Honda HR-V

Average days to sell: 24.1

©Hyundai

West Virginia: Hyundai Elantra

Average days to sell: 33.7

©Subaru

Wisconsin: Subaru Forester

Average days to sell: 23.4

duckycards / Getty Images

Wyoming: RAM 1500

Average days to sell: 33.6

Photo disclaimer: Pictures are of the correct car make, but models may vary.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used iSeeCars.com 2022 data. All data is collected and up to date as of March 6, 2024.

