The Fastest-Selling New Car in Every State
Many factors go into the reasons why Americans choose one particular car over another. While cost, fuel efficiency, engine performance and other factors may seem like the likely determinants, many people choose cars because of how they look and feel on the interior too.
Cars have long been a status symbol, not only representing class and income, but reflecting the personality of the driver.
Discover More: 7 Classic Cars Worth Buying for Those on a Budget in 2024
Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy
GOBankingRates set out to find out what the fastest-selling new car in every state is, by using iSeeCars.com 2022 data.
Honda makes a strong showing in six states, with its CR-V and HR-V. Nissan also showed up in another five states, and other popular brands like Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet make recurring appearances on the list. Additionally, though Tesla has typically dominated the electric vehicles’ (EV) market over the past few years, Tesla does not appear on this list. Alaska has been left off as there was not data in this state.
Read on to find out which car is the fastest selling in your state.
Alabama: GMC Yukon
Average days to sell: 27.1
Read More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle
Check Out: Professional Negotiator Shares 4 Tips To Save Thousands on Your Next Car Purchase
Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps
Arizona: Chevrolet Corvette
Average days to sell: 18.2
Arkansas: Honda Odyssey
Average days to sell: 18.4
California: Kia Niro
Average days to sell: 23.1
Colorado: Nissan Murano
Average days to sell: 19.9
For You: Dave Ramsey: Why You Shouldn’t Buy a New Car/Take Out an Auto Loan This Year
Connecticut: Acura RDX
Average days to sell: 21.2
Delaware: Lexus ES 350
Average days to sell: 25.5
Florida: Volkswagen Golf GTI
Average days to sell: 19.1
Georgia: Honda Ridgeline
Average days to sell: 24.3
Be Aware: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years
Hawaii: Honda Civic
Average days to sell: 35.7
Idaho: Chevrolet Colorado
Average days to sell: 33.7
Illinois: Audi Q3
Average days to sell: 17.1
Indiana: Ford Bronco
Average days to sell: 18.9
Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
Iowa: Nissan Rogue
Average days to sell: 36.3
Kansas: Nissan Rogue
Average days to sell: 39.9
Kentucky: Acura MDX
Average days to sell: 31.7
Louisiana: Honda HR-V
Average days to sell: 28.7
Check Out: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040
Maine: Subaru Crosstrek
Average days to sell: 38.1
Maryland: Mercedes-Benz GLE
Average days to sell: 25.2
Massachusetts: Lincoln Corsair
Average days to sell: 27.7
Michigan: Ford Bronco
Average days to sell: 26.8
Read Next: Warren Buffett: 6 Best Pieces of Money Advice for the Middle Class
Minnesota: Toyota Sienna
Average days to sell: 18.1
Read Next: Warren Buffett: 6 Best Pieces of Money Advice for the Middle Class
Mississippi: Toyota Corolla
Average days to sell: 25.7
Missouri: Subaru Crosstrek
Average days to sell: 21.4
Montana: Ford Expedition Max
Average days to sell: 25.3
Nebraska: Honda CR-V
Average days to sell: 44.2
Discover More: Self-Made Billionaire Judy Faulkner Turned $70K Into $7 Billion With These 4 Moves
Nevada: Kia Sorento
Average days to sell: 20.2
New Hampshire: Subaru Forester
Average days to sell: 29.9
New Jersey: Toyota 4Runner
Average days to sell: 24.3
New Mexico: Nissan Rogue
Average days to sell: 25.6
Explore More: It’s Never Too Late To Become Wealthy,’ According to Robert Kiyosaki
New York: Ford Bronco
Average days to sell: 14.2
North Carolina: GMC Yukon XL
Average days to sell: 20.4
North Dakota: Ford Explorer
Average days to sell: 35.3
Ohio: Kia Seltos
Average days to sell: 26.8
Read More: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year
Oklahoma: Nissan Frontier
Average days to sell: 20.5
Oregon: GMC Sierra 1500
Average days to sell: 28
Pennsylvania: Lincoln Aviator
Average days to sell: 27.4
Rhode Island: Honda CR-V
Average days to sell: 23.2
For You: 7 Things You Must Do To Start Making $1K a Month in Passive Income
South Carolina: Chevrolet Tahoe
Average days to sell: 23.5
South Dakota: Jeep Grand Cherokee
Average days to sell: 46.6
Tennessee: GMC Yukon
Average days to sell: 27.5
Texas: Hyundai Venue
Average days to sell: 25.8
Check Out: Mark Cuban’s 5 Best Passive Income Ideas
Utah: Honda CR-V
Average days to sell: 26.2
Vermont: Toyota RAV4
Average days to sell: 20.5
Virginia: Chevrolet Suburban
Average days to sell: 20.9
Washington: Honda HR-V
Average days to sell: 24.1
Find Out: 26 Ways To Make $1,000 Fast — In a Week or Less
West Virginia: Hyundai Elantra
Average days to sell: 33.7
Wisconsin: Subaru Forester
Average days to sell: 23.4
Wyoming: RAM 1500
Average days to sell: 33.6
Photo disclaimer: Pictures are of the correct car make, but models may vary.
Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used iSeeCars.com 2022 data. All data is collected and up to date as of March 6, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
Why Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing -- And Where They're Going Instead
Here's How to Add $200 to Your Wallet -- Just For Banking Like You Normally Would
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Fastest-Selling New Car in Every State