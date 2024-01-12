Fastly (FSLY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Fastly (FSLY) closed the latest trading day at $17.87, indicating a +1.71% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.02%.

The the stock of cloud software developer has fallen by 7.33% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fastly in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.02, marking a 75% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $139.25 million, reflecting a 16.7% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Fastly. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Fastly boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Fastly's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1757. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.54, so one might conclude that Fastly is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

