Long-established in the Software industry, Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 10.03%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 5.26%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Fastly Inc.

Fastly Inc (FSLY): A Deep Dive into Its Performance Potential

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Fastly Inc the GF Score of 69 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Fastly Inc: A Snapshot of Its Business

Fastly Inc operates a content delivery network, which is necessary for entities to provide faster and more reliable online content. Fastly's strategy differs from traditional CDNs, which focus on locating servers in as many locations as possible to store copies of files that consumers most use. Fastly is in far fewer sites than traditional CDNs, but it houses servers in the most network-dense data centers. Instead of simply storing static content, it allows its customers to program on its platform, enabling edge computing and better service of the more dynamic content that was traditionally not well served by CDNs. Fastly gears its service to the largest, most sophisticated enterprises rather than small companies and generated nearly three quarters of its revenue in the United States in 2022.

Financial Strength Analysis

Fastly Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. Fastly Inc has an interest coverage ratio of 0, which positions it worse than 0% of 1580 companies in the Software industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. It's worth noting that the esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Scoreis just 1.71, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.69 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels.

Profitability Analysis

Fastly Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. Fastly Inc's Operating Margin has declined over the past five years ((-367,391.00%)), as shown by the following data: 2018: -20.16; 2019: -23.22; 2020: -36.86; 2021: -61.81; 2022: -56.90; .

Additionally, Fastly Inc's Gross Margin has also declined over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 54.69; 2019: 55.94; 2020: 58.74; 2021: 52.87; 2022: 48.48; . This trend underscores the company's struggles to convert its revenue into profits.

Conclusion

Given Fastly Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a strong reputation in the software industry, its recent performance and financial indicators suggest that it may face significant challenges in the future. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

