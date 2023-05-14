Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shareholders are up 10% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

This week we saw the Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) share price climb by 10%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 67% in the last three years. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Fastly isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Fastly grew revenue at 22% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 19% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Fastly's total shareholder return last year was 5.6%. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 19% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fastly better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Fastly you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

