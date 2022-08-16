U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review for metals and agricultural prices

·2 min read
In this article:
  • EMYIF

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has successfully completed another external assurance review of its key agricultural and metals price assessments.

(PRNewsfoto/Fastmarkets)
(PRNewsfoto/Fastmarkets)

Professional services company BDO carried out the independent assurance review and found that, as of June 30, 2022, Fastmarkets' responses were in line with the Principles for Oil PRAs set out by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in 2012. The IOSCO principles create an overarching framework for Benchmarks, articulating guidance and principles ensuring transparency and openness. The assurance review process examines a firm's governance and controls framework, policies and methodologies in scope to verify their adherence to the PRA Principles

As stated by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), this external assurance review is sufficient to demonstrate compliance with the audit requirements of the EU Benchmark Regulation (BMR) for commodity benchmarks (paragraph 18 of Annex II).

The price assessments reviewed include some administered by Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA Oy), which was incorporated in Finland in December 2020 to administer all benchmarks that are in scope of the BMR.

"Providing our customers with dependable prices backed by reliable methodologies is at the heart of what we do." The completion of an external assurance review of our process demonstrates our commitment to providing reliable, impartial, representative and transparent benchmarks,'' said Fastmarkets CEO Raju Daswani.

This is the first year that Fastmarkets audited the following agricultural price assessments: soybean, distiller's corn oil, used cooking oil and bleachable fancy tallow.

To obtain a copy of the independent assurance reports and to view Fastmarkets' price methodology/specifications, click here.

ABOUT FASTMARKETS: Fastmarkets is the industry-leading price reporting agency (PRA) for global commodities, providing price data, news, analytics and events for the metals and mining, forest products, the energy transition and agriculture markets. Fastmarkets' data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management. Fastmarkets is a global business with a 130-year history built on trust and deep market knowledge. Its team of more than 450 people are located in global locations including London, Helsinki, Boston, New York, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Brussels and São Paulo. Fastmarkets is part of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LSE: ERM), a listed company on the London Stock Exchange. Euromoney is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global commodities, banking and asset management markets.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastmarkets-successfully-completes-iosco-assurance-review-for-metals-and-agricultural-prices-301606049.html

SOURCE Fastmarkets

