FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Celebrates Small Business Month with Social Media Takeover

Various Industries to be Featured During 2021 Small Business Month

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Small Business Month, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, is hosting a social media takeover across their brand channels throughout the month of May. With a focus of businesses empowering and supporting each other to come back stronger than ever, posts will highlight the expansive capabilities that FASTSIGNS has by featuring comprehensive projects from several industries including education, healthcare, restaurants and retail, and property management.

Last year revealed that the 30.7 million business owners in America can truly make a difference when they support and rally around other local businesses. By working together, small businesses kept communities safe, fed, entertained, engaged and moving forward.

One aspect of the Small Business Month mission highlights companies who desire to witness the growth and success of other small businesses. Franchising provides a way for entrepreneurs to invest in themselves and open their own small business, using a proven model and access to unique expertise in the space. As businesses slowly come back, locally owned and operated FASTSIGNS centers have proudly supported and empowered fellow businesses in their communities every day across the country.

Catherine Monson, CEO at Propelled Brands® and FASTSIGNS International, Inc., and Chair of the International Franchise Association dedicates her time, energy and resources to herald small businesses as she has led not only her own network but other franchise organizations through the uncharted waters of 2020 and 2021.

"At FASTSIGNS, we support Small Business Month, because the franchise world is made up of small business owners across the globe who are in business for themselves, but not by themselves," said Catherine Monson. "We recognize the value of each and every one of the business owners we represent--and the IFA represents--and the important role they play in the economic landscape of our country."

To learn more about the Small Business Month at FASTSIGNS, visit www.fastsigns.com .

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks FASTSIGNS as #44 overall — the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100 — for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. In 2021, FASTSIGNS was named one of Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises and Franchise Gator recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the Top 100 Franchises . In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise and one of the Top Franchises for Veterans . Additionally, FASTSIGNS was ranked on Franchise Times' annual Top 200+ list and Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS one of its Top Franchises for Second Careers and Top Franchises for Veterans . In 2019, the brand was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. Franchise Business Review has also recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, as well as one of its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. FASTSIGNS has also received the Canadian Franchise Association Franchisees' Choice for 8 consecutive years.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, and NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

