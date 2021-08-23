U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,233.00
    +175.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,125.00
    +38.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.00
    +21.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.15
    +2.01 (+3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.60
    +17.60 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.45 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0130 (+1.03%)
     

  • Vix

    18.44
    -3.23 (-14.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    +0.0071 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9290
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,238.69
    +1,397.67 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.82
    +78.43 (+6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.49
    +19.59 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Hosts 11th Annual Outside Sales Summit Virtually

·5 min read

FASTSIGNS Engages Over 400 Sales Professionals Across 5 Countries

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the world's leading sign and visual graphics franchisor with more than 750 FASTSIGNS® locations in eight countries worldwide, hosted its 11th annual Outside Sales Summit August 9-13 in a virtual setting. There were over 400 people from 5 countries in attendance.

With a Rebound theme, the 2021 Outside Sales Summit celebrated the FASTSIGNS network's sales achievements between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. At the virtual awards event on Friday, 195 Outside Sales Professionals were recognized, including 24 who received the prestigious Platinum Award for achieving over $1 million in individual sales during the 12-month period. Additionally, 15 individuals became Certified FASTSIGNS Sales Executives after completing an extensive certification program during the same period.

2021 marked the third year for presenting the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year Award. With this award, FASTSIGNS recognizes one Outside Sales Professional who best represents the concept and the spirit of the brand, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network. Patrick Pennell from FASTSIGNS® of Jacksonville-St. Johns Bluff was recognized as this year's recipient of the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year Award.

"We were thrilled to host our 11th annual Outside Sales Summit, held this year, as last year, in a virtual setting. This energy-packed event allowed us to provide the over 400 attendees with education and tools to continue honing their selling skills, as well as to recognize and celebrate the impressive work and achievements of FASTSIGNS Outside Sales Professionals from locations around the world," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and Chair of the International Franchising Association.

One of the featured speakers included Ryan Serhant, star of Bravo's hit series Million Dollar Listing New York and Sell it Like Serhant who delivered a highly energetic and advice-packed keynote session: How to Become the Ultimate Sales Machine.

Additional speakers from the FASTSIGNS International team covered a variety of topics including Industry Insights and Learning to Leverage Buying Trends, What Everyone Ought to Know about Selling Digital Content First, Achieving Success During a Pandemic Panel and more.

64 vendors participated at this year's Virtual Outside Sales Summit Event, including six Diamond Sponsors. The Kickoff Session on Monday August 9th was sponsored by Orbus. Our Awards Event on Friday was sponsored by MUTOH America. FASTSIGNS also hosted 15 Vendor Training Workshops from Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI), Art Sign Works, Avery Dennison, Baker Sign Group, BEst Exhibits, ChromeSignage, Grimco, MUTOH America, Navitor, Showdown Displays, SignComp, SinaLite, Stouse, and TrueVert. There were also 11 Vendor Sponsored Commercials throughout the week and 12 Vendor Sponsored Gamification Games from 4Over, Avery Dennison, Clarity Voice, Clevertouch, Epson, Fellers, Grimco, Kapco, LexJet, Snap Frames, Stouse, and Trotec.

About FASTSIGNS®
FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 8 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks FASTSIGNS as #44 overall — the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100 — for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. In 2021, FASTSIGNS was named one of Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises and Franchise Gator recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the Top 100 Franchises. In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise and one of the Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, FASTSIGNS was ranked on Franchise Times' annual Top 200+ list and Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS one of its Top Franchises for Second Careers, Top Franchises for Veterans and included on its Culture100 list. In 2019, the brand was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. Franchise Business Review has also recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, as well as one of its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. FASTSIGNS has also received the Canadian Franchise Association Franchisees' Choice for 9 consecutive years.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, and NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

For more information, contact:
Clarissa Rios, BizCom Associates
(972) 352-7601 | 317139@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastsigns-international-inc-hosts-11th-annual-outside-sales-summit-virtually-301359861.html

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • JD.com Revenue Beats Estimates, Defying Chinese Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. reported sales that beat analyst estimates as consumer spending improved, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has dragged on growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant posted sales of 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June, compared with the 248.5 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. The 26% growth is the slowest since China first emerged from the pandemic last year. Net income tumbled to 794.3 million yuan, d

  • UK manufacturing recovery sees 'abnormally large slowdown' as supply chain and staffing issues bite

    Weaker recoveries were seen in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with the latter recording the greatest loss of momentum since July.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 23rd, 2021

    After a mixed end to the week, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week…

  • Volvo Cars to idle Gothenburg plant again over chip shortage

    Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, will halt production at its Swedish plant in Torslanda, on the outskirts of Gothenburg, during next week due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Monday. A global chip shortage over the past year has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity and forced several automakers to cut down on production. "Due to the current material shortage situation, triggered by a combination of global semiconductor shortages and new Covid-19 outbreaks, Volvo Cars has decided to pause production in Torslanda for the week of Aug 30-Sep 3," Volvo Cars said in an e-mailed statement.

  • Target prepares for the holidays with expanded Disney partnership, more toy exclusives

    Target Corp. is preparing for the holiday season with toy exclusives and an expanded partnership with Walt Disney Co. that will bring more than 160 Disney shops to store locations nationwide. Target’s (TGT) top toys include a number of Lego sets, a Barbie Dreamhouse, Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu, and a Target edition of the iconic Monopoly game. A list than spans 50 items, 22 will be Target exclusives.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. Brent crude climbed $2.15, or 3.2%, to $67.33 a barrel by 1052 GMT after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week, with Brent sliding about 8% and WTI about 9%.

  • Cryptocurrency Companies Are Leaving China in ‘Great Mining Migration’

    The companies face many hurdles as they move their machines out of a country that previously used two-thirds of the global energy dedicated to harvesting bitcoin.

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) has Benefited from its Digitization Project in efficacy, but lacks Sustainable Online Growth

    Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) has impressed investors with good total returns, stemming both from dividends and stock price increases. We want to get a clearer picture as to what is behind this trend and is it sustainable in the future. In our analysis, we will look at the performance, competition and some risk factors that Target faces moving forward.

  • Forget Pure Plays, Here's the Diversified Way to Invest in Clean Energy

    The global economy is steadily transitioning to cleaner fuel sources. Because of that, investors don't necessarily have to pick a pure play on renewable energy. Here's why they like the measured approaches taken by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A)(NYSE: RDS.B), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE).

  • Woolworths, Uber Eats join hands to meet same-hour delivery demand

    Woolworths' locations will be available on the Uber Eats app from the last week of August for account holders based in Sydney and Melbourne before expanding across the eastern seaboard in the following weeks, the supermarket chain said. Uber Eats will also become a delivery option for customers ordering through the Woolworths website, with Uber providing delivery solutions to the supermarket chain's existing online retail operations, Woolworths said.

  • China Adds to List of Steel Giants With New Mega-Mill Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- China is shaking up the global steelmaking rankings again, with a merger of two mills set to create the world’s third-biggest producer.Ansteel Group’s annual crude steel capacity will rise to 63 million tons, with sales worth 300 billion yuan ($46 billion), after acquiring a 51% stake in Benxi Steel Group Co., according to a statement on Friday. That will see it trail only China Baowu Steel Group Corp. -- already the world’s biggest producer and with plans to be even bigger -- and

  • German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

    Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing sector to fell a seven-month low of 62.7 from 65.9 in July. As a result, the flash composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to 60.6 from 62.4 in July.

  • How to argue your case for permanent home working

    If you can prove that home-working can improve the organisation – and is not solely about meeting your needs – then you're likely to have a stronger case.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Disney wants Scarlett Johansson case arbitrated; her team wants an open court

    Disney has asked a judge to send the ScarJo lawsuit to binding arbitration. The legal battle reveals heightened tensions surrounding shifts in the Hollywood business model due to the rise in streaming.

  • FTSE and pound gain ground - live updates

    Sainsbury's shares soar as bid speculation swirls Eurozone recovery hit by supply chain chaos FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc Pound edges 0.4pc higher against the dollar PayPal brings its cryptocurrency trading service to the UK Lucy Burton: Here’s how British firms can fight back against the foreign equity frenzy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter