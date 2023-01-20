U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

FASTSIGNS® Ranked #1 in Category on Franchise Business Review's List of the Top Franchises for 2023

·5 min read

Independent Survey Shows FASTSIGNS Ranks Highest in Franchisee Satisfaction in the Business Service Category Within the Top 200 Franchise Brands

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, was recently named #1 in the Business Services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the Top Franchises for 2023. This is the 18th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/. FASTSIGNS was also identified by Franchise Business Review as being one of only 100 franchises to qualify as a 2022 Recession-Proof Franchise.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/FASTSIGNS International, Inc.)
FASTSIGNS International, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/FASTSIGNS International, Inc.)

"Being named one of Franchise Business Review's top 200 franchises and the #1 in our category is an immense honor and a testament to the strength of our brand," said Mark Jameson, Chief Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "This achievement was made possible through the efforts of our franchisees to further establish FASTSIGNS as the go-to resource for visual communications in their communities. This year, we look forward to continuing to deliver quality services to our customers and attracting the best franchise candidates by offering a range of options, from owning a franchise to adapting an existing sign business through a conversion or co-branding with a complementary business."

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

FASTSIGNS was among over 360 franchise brands, representing more than 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. FASTSIGNS' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"When FASTSIGNS pursued us to convert our business, we decided to make the leap after seeing what we could do and what potential support there was for our business growth," said Karrie Brock, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Toledo and FASTSIGNS of Maumee. "The network of other FASTSIGNS owners has been the biggest key to our success. Being a part of a larger network that can share ideas, help with solutions and even help produce or install anywhere in the world is priceless."

FASTSIGNS' survey data showed the following:

I enjoy being part of this organization: 4.4/5.0
I respect my Franchisor: 4.5/5.0
Senior Management promotes a clear vision for the company: 4.4/5.0
My Franchisor cares about my success: 4.4/5.0
Would you recommend this franchise to others? 4.5/5.0

"Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high—a sure indicator that franchisee satisfaction is a top priority for franchise companies—and that's good news for franchise owners and anyone thinking about investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. This year, nearly 38,000 franchisees completed our survey, and from there we identified the franchise brands with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance to educate potential buyers about which franchise to invest in. Each of the 200 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners on this year's list achieved stellar ratings from their franchisees."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2023 Top Franchises.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 760 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for the Seventh Consecutive Year for 2023 as well as being named a 2023 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands.

To learn more visit fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastsigns-ranked-1-in-category-on-franchise-business-reviews-list-of-the-top-franchises-for-2023-301726633.html

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

