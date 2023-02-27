FASTSIGNS Ranked First in Signage and Communication Category by Global Franchise

The Leading Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Franchise

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise in the nation, ranked first in "Signage & Communication" for the annual Global Franchise Awards . This marks the fifth consecutive year FASTSIGNS has won this award, highlighting the brand's superb ethics, dedication and excellence as an international franchisor.

"Our franchisees work to establish FASTSIGNS as the go-to resource for visual communications in their communities and receiving this prestigious recognition for the fifth year is a testament to the strength of our growing network," said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer at Propelled Brands. "We are thrilled to be recognized as number one in our category for both this award as well as recently in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500® list. We are proud of our entire team and thank our amazing franchisees helping us to achieve these accolades."

The Global Franchise Awards, now in its sixth year, honors exceptional franchise brands that are leaders in their respective categories. To decide the winners of these Awards, Global Franchise shortlists the applications using an independent panel of key, impartial and industry experts working to the criteria created by the Global Franchise team. Using these criteria as a guide, the judges select an entry from each category that best demonstrates the values Global Franchise is looking to celebrate.

FASTSIGNS experienced exceptional growth last year surpassing $700 million in sales for the first time. Today there are over 765 FASTSIGNS locations in eight different countries with more being awarded as new franchisees continue to join FASTSIGNS. In 2022, 20 franchises were awarded through either traditional franchise agreements or through co-brands and conversions, including four international locations. Currently, at least 400 more U.S. and Canadian markets and additional international markets are targeted for development.

"FASTSIGNS was a 'leap of faith' or a 'leap before you look' type of situation, but we have never regretted it for a single moment," said Donna Bilodeau, FASTSIGNS franchisee of Windsor, Ontario. "The support from FASTSIGNS is second to none. The corporate team is designed to assist the franchisees in making our businesses front runners in the industry. We have grown many relationships and sales over the years, and could not have done it without the support of our franchisor and the family of other franchisees."

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $233,555 - $307,308 including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, FASTSIGNS offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee -- a savings of $24,875.

To view FASTSIGNS in the full Global Franchise Award winners list, visit https://www.global-franchise.com/awards/winners .

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or 214-346-5679).

FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 765 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for the Seventh Consecutive Year for 2023 as well as being named a 2023 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands.

To learn more visit fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

