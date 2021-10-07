U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.25
    +38.25 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,578.00
    +287.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,900.75
    +141.75 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.70
    +17.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    -0.23 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.20
    -7.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    +0.0250 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    -1.20 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5100
    +0.0960 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,035.60
    -589.38 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,310.30
    +47.21 (+3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.72
    +77.85 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 326,000 individuals filed new jobless claims week ended Oct. 2

States posted a bigger-than-expected drop in new claims

FASTSIGNS Ranked a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine

·4 min read

The Leading Sign, Graphics, and Visual Communications Franchise Makes the 2021 List at #5 out of 150

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, is ranked fifth on Entrepreneur magazine's 2021 list of Top Franchises for Veterans.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/FASTSIGNS International, Inc.)
FASTSIGNS International, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/FASTSIGNS International, Inc.)

This is the fifth year FASTSIGNS has been included on this list that highlights a wide variety of franchises that provide advantageous opportunities for veterans. FASTSIGNS, which is already associated with low start-up costs, provides veteran-friendly financing options including 50 percent off the initial franchisee fee for veterans and first responders as well as reduced royalties for the first 12 months of business.

"FASTSIGNS is proud to support and offer our veterans the opportunity to open their own business and become successful entrepreneurs," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "Over the past several years, we have seen many veterans become highly successful franchisees due to their strong work ethic and motivation to succeed. Because of this, we look forward to each chance we get to add a veteran to our growing network of FASTSIGNS franchisees."

To develop the list of the Top Franchises for Veterans, Entrepreneur invited hundreds of companies to take part in a survey that requested information regarding each company's veteran programs. Such information included the company's veteran incentives and how veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the company, as well as how each company scored in the 2020 Franchise 500 list.

"What makes FASTSIGNS stand out is the high-quality support offered by Catherine Monson and the team at FASTSIGNS International," said Darrin Lawrence, Army veteran and FASTSIGNS franchisee in Richardson, Texas. "During the pandemic, I could see FASTSIGNS working constantly to ensure their franchise centers were deemed essential businesses. Their support allowed me to open my doors in 2020 when everything else was shutting down and helped me transition into my current role as an owner and operator."

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $233,555 - $307,308 including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000 of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, FASTSIGNS offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee -- a savings of $24,875.

To date, FASTSIGNS operates more than 750 locations in 46 states and eight countries. Of these FASTSIGNS franchisees, around 10% are owned by veterans.

To view FASTSIGNS in the full Entrepreneur magazine Top Franchises for Veterans listing, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topfranchiseveterans.

For more information about owning a FASTSIGNS franchise, visit https://www.fsfastsigns.com/own-a-fastsigns/.

About FASTSIGNS:

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in eight countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies in all industries communicate their message and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastsigns-ranked-a-top-franchise-for-veterans-by-entrepreneur-magazine-301395114.html

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • For Longer-Range EVs, a Cousin of Silicon Makes a Material Difference

    The global auto industry is investing billions of dollars in chips made of silicon carbide, a more robust cousin of Silicon Valley’s namesake element that companies believe can help them build high-performance EVs.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Oil eases as U.S. mulls strategic reserve sales

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses from the previous session on Thursday, as the United States said it was considering selling oil from its strategic reserves and as Russia said it was ready to stabilise the natural gas market. Brent crude prices were down 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $80.92 a barrel by 1306 GMT, after touching a session low of $79.08. "The crude market might be less tight should the United States tap the strategic crude reserves and if Russia manages to send more natural gas to Europe, this might result in less substitution from natural gas to crude," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Lithium Prices Are Soaring, Sparking More Deals for Key Battery Metal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is having a moment -- and record prices won’t deter the flurry of deals for the key battery metal.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoA number of acquisitions of lithium miners have bee

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • Norfolk Southern Reopens Kentucky Intermodal Terminal

    Norfolk Southern has reopened an intermodal terminal serving Louisville, Kentucky, in light of "strong growth" in the intermodal market there. NS (NYSE: NSC) reopened the terminal in Buechel, Kentucky, on Monday. The terminal will be open only for inbound traffic coming from the Norfolk International Terminals in Virginia and the Portsmouth APM Terminals at the Virginia International Gateway in Norfolk. The reopening will add terminal capacity to the growing Louisville market, NS said Sept. 29.

  • Mixing & matching covid boosters ‘might be a great opportunity’: Doctor

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Emergency Medicine Physician, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Oil Extends Drop From 7-Year High as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell further after Russia offered to ease Europe’s natural gas crisis and warned OPEC+ not to let crude prices run too high.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeFutures in New York fell as much as 3.2%

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • US restaurants are facing shortages on everything from olive oil to chicken wings

    The pandemic has forced the restaurant industry to deal with challenges from labor shortages to adjusting what's on the menu.

  • Shell Hurt by Hurricane Ida but Lifted by Soaring Energy Prices

    Royal Dutch Shell  warned Thursday of a $400 million adverse impact on its third-quarter earnings from the consequences of Hurricane Ida hitting the Gulf of Mexico in August. The U.K.-Dutch energy giant, which is the world’s top producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said that cash flow at its LNG division “is expected to be significantly impacted” by fluctuations on the back of the prevailing gas and electricity price environment. The group’s LNG production has declined in recent months to its lowest since 2016, due to production problems and what the company calls “feedgas constraints and additional maintenance.”

  • Marijuana, Alertness and Chainsaws

    Employees in sensitive jobs must stay alert.