FASTSIGNS Ranked a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, is ranked fifth on Entrepreneur magazine's 2021 list of Top Franchises for Veterans.

This is the fifth year FASTSIGNS has been included on this list that highlights a wide variety of franchises that provide advantageous opportunities for veterans. FASTSIGNS, which is already associated with low start-up costs, provides veteran-friendly financing options including 50 percent off the initial franchisee fee for veterans and first responders as well as reduced royalties for the first 12 months of business.

"FASTSIGNS is proud to support and offer our veterans the opportunity to open their own business and become successful entrepreneurs," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "Over the past several years, we have seen many veterans become highly successful franchisees due to their strong work ethic and motivation to succeed. Because of this, we look forward to each chance we get to add a veteran to our growing network of FASTSIGNS franchisees."

To develop the list of the Top Franchises for Veterans, Entrepreneur invited hundreds of companies to take part in a survey that requested information regarding each company's veteran programs. Such information included the company's veteran incentives and how veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the company, as well as how each company scored in the 2020 Franchise 500 list.

"What makes FASTSIGNS stand out is the high-quality support offered by Catherine Monson and the team at FASTSIGNS International," said Darrin Lawrence, Army veteran and FASTSIGNS franchisee in Richardson, Texas. "During the pandemic, I could see FASTSIGNS working constantly to ensure their franchise centers were deemed essential businesses. Their support allowed me to open my doors in 2020 when everything else was shutting down and helped me transition into my current role as an owner and operator."

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $233,555 - $307,308 including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000 of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, FASTSIGNS offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee -- a savings of $24,875.

To date, FASTSIGNS operates more than 750 locations in 46 states and eight countries. Of these FASTSIGNS franchisees, around 10% are owned by veterans.

To view FASTSIGNS in the full Entrepreneur magazine Top Franchises for Veterans listing, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topfranchiseveterans .

For more information about owning a FASTSIGNS franchise, visit https://www.fsfastsigns.com/own-a-fastsigns/ .

About FASTSIGNS:

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in eight countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies in all industries communicate their message and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.