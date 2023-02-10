FASTSIGNS Recognizes Achievements and Honors Franchisees during 2023 FASTSIGNS International Convention in Las Vegas, NV

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the custom signs and visual solutions franchise with more than 760 locations in eight countries worldwide, recently held its 2023 FASTSIGNS® International Convention in Las Vegas, NV. Themed Choose Victory, the multiple-day event taught best practices as well as celebrated franchisee achievements and the continued growth of the franchise network in both sales volume, profitability, and number of locations.

Over 1200 people attended which included FASTSIGNS franchisees, center team members, exhibitors, corporate staff members, including 186 first-time attendees. Attendees represented 378 center locations in the US and International locations, and 142 vendors exhibited in the annual Vendor Show.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in general sessions, educational sessions, breakout sessions, peer panels and engaging roundtable discussions. From the mainstage, Andrea Hohermuth, the new President of FASTSIGNS, shared her vision of victory through proven growth strategies, embracing technology and driving efficiency, while ensuring business preparedness in the face of uncertain economic times. Other keynote speakers included Tiffani Bova, the Wall Street Journal's bestselling author of Growth IQ; Steve LeFever, a successful entrepreneur and Chairman of Profit Mastery; and David Barr, Chairman of PMTD Restaurants LLC, Managing Director & Partner of Franworth, a multi-unit franchisee and franchisor, and Past Chairman of the International Franchise Association (2019-2020).

In addition, corporate team members educated franchisees in various breakout sessions, and attendees also had multiple opportunities to gain insight from panels of successful franchisees in the visual communications industry including The Secrets of Success Panel: The Secret of Doing More with Less. FASTSIGNS also held Vendor Show Training Events that included six different sessions from Banner Ups, Permit Place, 4over, Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI), Howard Industries, Ricoh USA.

Highlights from the 2023 convention include:

2022 System-wide Sales for FASTSIGNS was $729 Million

74 FASTSIGNS/SIGNWAVE centers exceeded $1 million in annual sales, including 43 centers achieving over $1 million, 18 centers achieving over $2 million, 6 centers achieving over $3 million, 4 centers achieving over $4 million, 1 center achieving over $5 million, 1 center achieving over $8 million and 1 achieving over $18 million.

The FASTSIGNS Award, which recognizes the franchisee who best represents the FASTSIGNS name in both the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network, was awarded to Jeff Parsons and Wes Snyder, franchisees of centers in Tucson, AZ, Austin and Corpus Christi, TX, Fort Myers, FL, Charleston, SC and Raleigh, NC.

The WhatTheyThink| Wide Format & Signage FASTSIGNS Project of the Year was presented to Peter Knight-Sheen from Eugene, Oregon for their team's work with Oregon 22 - World Track and Field Championships. Runners Up included Russell Hall, FASTSIGNS of Syracuse, NY for work with Gilbane Development/The Laurel and Rick & Lisa Abercrombie, FASTSIGNS of Lakewood, CO for work with Terumo.

Grimco was presented the FASTSIGNS Vendor of Year Award for the US, and Grimco and Spicers were both presented the FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year Award for Canada.

Franchisees and their center teams were recognized for outstanding sign and graphic projects in the 2022 FASTSIGNS Customer Solutions Awards, which included grand prize winner Peter Knight-Sheen, FASTSIGNS of Eugene, OR, for work with Oregon 22 - World Track and Field Championships, 2nd Place Winner Joel Miller, FASTSIGNS of Manchester, CT, for work with Fresh Monkee Smoothie Shop, and two 3rd places winners that included Jim and Michelle Hall, FASTSIGNS of Nashville, TN, for work with Walker Lumber, as well as Team Boca, FASTSIGNS of Boca Raton, for work with Strike10 Bowling.

During each convention, FASTSIGNS hosts Breakfast with a Purpose, a Community Giveback project to make a difference in the community where the event is held. This year, FASTSIGNS worked with the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center to provide 200 care packages for hospitalized veterans. Together, FASTSIGNS franchisees and employees as well as the corporate staff at FASTSIGNS International Inc., along with vendor partners, supported the organization by filling care packages with for each veteran to receive a Thank You for Your Service drawstring bag filled with puzzle/game books, socks, denture adhesive cream, deodorant, lotion, chapstick and razors. Vendor partners included Boss Laser, Clarus, Click2Sell, Epson, Glantz, Grimco, GSG, Ornamental Post & Panel, and Stenson Tamaddon.

"2022 marked a year of incredible growth for the FASTSIGNS Brand. The number of FASTSIGNS centers grew to a record 765 locations in eight countries with same center sales exceeding 15% in the US, 6% in the UK and 2% in Canada year over year," said Andrea Hohermuth, President of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "I experienced first-hand how this annual event brings our franchise network together to celebrate their achievements, and energizes them for the year ahead through educational and networking opportunities. Convention is the catalyst to create deeper FASTSIGNS connections, alignment and an even more successful 2023."

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 760 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List For The Sixth Consecutive Year for 2022 as well as being named a 2022 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands.

To learn more visit fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

