FastSpring and EBANX agree partnership to expand Pix payments for digital products in Brazil

FastSpring has teamed up with emerging-markets focused payment technology provider, EBANX. The aim is to enhance users' payment experience within FastSpring's product suite in Latin America through local payment method Pix.

Pix, Brazil's instant payment system, was introduced by the Central Bank of Brazil in 2020. It has rapidly gained popularity among consumers as a preferred digital payment method. According to market data from EBANX’s annual study, Beyond Borders, Pix is projected to account for 40% of the total value of digital commerce in Brazil by 2026, tied with credit cards in market share. Furthermore, Pix is expected to comprise 20% of digital commerce transactions within Latin America by the same year.

As part of the partnership, FastSpring's platform will integrate EBANX's Pix payment processing capabilities. This enables global SaaS, software, video game, and digital product companies to offer Pix payments to Brazilian customers seamlessly.

The partnership also allows Brazilian digital products companies to utilise FastSpring’s platform to power their global expansion. At the same time, it seamlessly maintains Pix payments for their consumers at home. The integration marks FastSpring's debut in accepting Pix payments. And it reinforces its commitment to providing localised payment solutions to its clients in the Latin American market.

Pix: a must-have payment method in Brazil

"This partnership with EBANX allows FastSpring to leverage local payments, starting with the largest Latin American market, by delivering one of the country's preferred payment methods," said Dan Garcia, Director of Payments, Risk, and Compliance at FastSpring. “The FastSpring platform enables sellers of digital goods to accept the most popular global payment methods. Adding Pix opens up the Brazilian market to new buyers who do not have internationally enabled cards. It’s a must-have payment method in Brazil. Our partnership with EBANX enables this code-free upgrade for our customers.”

Gregory Cornwell, VP, channels and business development, EBANX, added: "The collaboration between FastSpring and EBANX means a significant step forward in providing tailored payment solutions for digital product companies operating in Brazil. By integrating Pix payments into FastSpring's platform, we are facilitating access to a key payment method in the Brazilian market. Ultimately, it enables businesses to expand their reach and drive growth."

