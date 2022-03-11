FAT Brands to Announce Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results On March 21, 2022

FAT Brands Inc.

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 11 other restaurant concepts, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-705-6003 from the U.S. or 1-201-493-6725 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Monday, March 28, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 13727822. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Kuick, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.fatbrands.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Lynne Collier

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

646-430-2216

Media Relations:

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509

