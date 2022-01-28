FAT Brands Inc. Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock

U.S. markets closed

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 11 other restaurant concepts, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the Company’s fiscal 2022 first quarter cash dividend of $0.13 per share on each outstanding share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022 to holders of record of Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of the close of business on February 15, 2022.

The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as the amounts thereof, are subject to the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors. The amount and size of any future dividends will depend upon the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, capital levels, cash requirements and other factors. There can be no assurance that the Company will declare and pay dividends in future periods.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (the Company) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops quick service, fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns seventeen restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies including, but not limited to, uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations:

ICR
Lynne Collier
IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com
646-430-2216

Media Relations:
JConnelly
Erin Mandzik
emandzik@jconnelly.com
862-246-9911

###


