FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock

FAT Brands Inc.
·2 min read

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets and 10 other restaurant concepts, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the Company’s fiscal 2021 third quarter cash dividend of $0.13 per share on each outstanding share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record of Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of the close of business on September 6, 2021.

The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as the amounts thereof, are subject to the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors. The amount and size of any future dividends will depend upon the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, capital levels, cash requirements and other factors. There can be no assurance that the Company will declare and pay dividends in future periods.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (the Company) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns fourteen restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses and franchises approximately 2,000 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies including, but not limited to, uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations:
ICR
Lynne Collier
IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com
646-430-2216

Media Relations:
JConnelly
Erin Mandzik
emandzik@jconnelly.com
862-246-9911

###


